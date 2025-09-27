Vitalik Buterin Slams Eu’s ‘chat Control’ Bill: Privacy Concerns Alarm Blockchain Pioneer

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a strong warning against the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation, asserting that it poses a significant threat to digital privacy rights. As debates over crypto regulation intensify across the continent, Buterin’s comments highlight the growing concern within the crypto community about government surveillance measures and their potential impact on encryption and user security.

Vitalik Buterin criticizes EU’s planned “Chat Control,” emphasizing privacy risks.

Lawmakers reportedly seek to exempt themselves from surveillance laws.

Support for the legislation remains divided among EU member states.

Crypto advocates warn that the law could push users toward decentralized Web3 platforms.

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin has voiced opposition to the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation, expressing concerns that it could undermine fundamental privacy rights online. In a Saturday post on X (formerly Twitter), Buterin condemned mandatory content scanning requirements that would compel tech platforms to intercept private messages for illegal content detection. “We all deserve privacy and security for our private communications,” he emphasized. “You cannot make society secure by making people insecure,” he added, pointing out that backdoors designed for law enforcement are inherently hackable and compromise everyone’s safety.

He responded to remarks by entrepreneur Pieter Levels, who urged Europeans to oppose the legislation, warning that it could enable authorities to access citizens’ private messages. The proposed law has garnered support from 15 EU countries but has yet to reach the 65% population threshold necessary for approval, with Germany holding a pivotal vote. If Berlin votes in favor, the bill is expected to pass; otherwise, it could face rejection.

15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control

Buterin also criticized the hypocrisy of certain lawmakers seeking to exempt themselves from the legislation. “The fact that government officials want to exempt themselves from their own law is revealing,” he said, referencing a leaked draft revealing efforts by interior ministers to exclude themselves, along with intelligence and military personnel, from the legislation’s surveillance measures. The report suggests that these groups seek immunity from the mass scanning of private messages, raising concerns over double standards in legislative intent.

The legislation has stirred debate within the crypto space. Prominent Web3 advocates argue that it could catalyze a shift toward decentralized platforms focused on privacy. Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode, noted that Web3’s “not your keys, not your data” approach resonates with those disillusioned by centralized systems. Elisenda Fabrega of Brickken cautioned that a move toward decentralized solutions might fragment the EU digital market and weaken its role in setting global privacy standards.

Further concerns revolve around the legal implications. Critics highlight that the bill infringes on Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter, which safeguard private communications and personal data. Additionally, warnings about cybersecurity risks grow louder, with advisories pointing to the potential dangers of governments creating backdoors that could be exploited by malicious actors, given past data breaches within government systems. As the debate unfolds, the crypto industry continues to watch closely, emphasizing the importance of preserving privacy and security in digital communications amid heightened surveillance efforts.

