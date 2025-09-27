The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications. Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security. Are the concerns valid? …The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications. Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security. Are the concerns valid? …

Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It”

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:32
Solchat
CHAT$0.2313+8.94%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004779+4.68%
MASS
MASS$0.0005734-18.63%
Farcana
FAR$0.000292+8.14%
Crypto News Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin

The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications.

Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security.

Are the concerns valid? You decide. 

EU’s Chat Control Explained

The EU is pushing a new regulation called the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation (CSAR), better known as “Chat Control.” If passed, it would force messaging platforms to scan private messages and images – even on encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

This wouldn’t stop at messaging. The law would also apply to email services, gaming chats, dating apps, file storage platforms, and even app stores. In short, almost every digital service that lets people communicate could be pulled under surveillance.

Also Read: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Social Media Feels Worse Today

The official justification is child protection. But critics say the plan is mass surveillance in disguise, stripping privacy from over 450 million Europeans and setting a precedent that could spread globally.

Buterin: “You Cannot Make Society Secure by Making People Insecure”

He also pointed to what he called hypocrisy from EU officials. A leaked draft shows ministers want to exempt themselves, along with intelligence, police, and military staff, from the very scanning they want imposed on citizens. 

Why This Matters

The regulation relies on “client-side scanning,” where messages are checked on your device before encryption. That means surveillance is built in at the source, treating every user like a suspect.

Privacy advocates warn this could break encryption altogether, opening dangerous backdoors that hackers could exploit. It also clashes with the EU’s own Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantees privacy and data protection.

EU Still Divided

Not every member state is on board. France, Spain, Denmark and others support the proposal, while countries like Austria, Finland and Poland strongly oppose it. Germany’s stance is crucial and its vote could make or break the law.

Could This Push Users Toward Web3?

Crypto voices say Chat Control could accelerate the shift to decentralized platforms. Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode, argued that Web3’s “not your keys, not your data” principle is exactly what users want when trust in centralized systems collapses. 

Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega added that the bill could fragment Europe’s digital market and weaken global privacy standards.

Buterin’s warning adds weight to what’s already one of the EU’s most controversial proposals. Time will tell which direction this will swing. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.007268+40.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for […] The post Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12333+3.02%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/27 17:04
Share
Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01645-7.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,007.07+2.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,301.49+0.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet