Vitalik calls for open-source infrastructure in health, finance, governance

The Ethereum co-founder has warned that closed systems breed abuse and monopolies, urging open-source, verifiable infrastructure across healthcare, finance and voting.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called for open-source, verifiable infrastructure across critical sectors like healthcare, finance and governance, warning that centralized systems risk eroding trust and security.

In a Wednesday blog post, Buterin argued that as digital infrastructure becomes embedded in everyday life, relying on closed, opaque systems increases the danger of abuse and monopolization.

“The civilizations that gained the most from new waves of technology are not the ones who consumed the technology, but the ones who produced it,” Buterin wrote, adding that “openness and verifiability can fight against global balkanization.”

Read more