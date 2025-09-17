Vitalik Outlines Ethereum’s Roadmap: Scaling, Privacy, and a Quantum-Safe Future

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 22:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.709-0.51%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4253-1.29%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003177+12.69%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1269+0.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001872-0.95%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003637-4.84%
Vitalik Buterin Issues Warning as Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High

The post Vitalik Outlines Ethereum’s Roadmap: Scaling, Privacy, and a Quantum-Safe Future appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again shared his vision for the future of the network, this time at the Japan Developer Conference. His roadmap touched on near-term fixes, mid-term improvements, and a long-term blueprint that paints Ethereum as not just bigger, but also safer, faster, and simpler for users and developers alike.

Short-Term: Scaling Comes First

In the immediate future, Vitalik’s focus is on scaling the Ethereum mainnet (L1). This includes raising the gas limit to allow more transactions per block, while making sure decentralization isn’t compromised. 

Meanwhile, tools like ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and block-level access lists are expected to improve speed and efficiency without sacrificing the network’s core values.

Mid-Term: L2s Must Work Together

Beyond scaling, Ethereum’s next phase will be about making different Layer-2 networks talk to each other seamlessly. Vitalik highlighted trustless cross-L2 transfers, faster settlements, and better proof aggregation as key upgrades. 

With rollups becoming the backbone of Ethereum’s ecosystem, interoperability will ensure users can move assets easily between platforms without relying on third-party trust.

Long-Term: A Simpler, Stronger Ethereum

Looking further ahead, Vitalik’s dream is a minimalist Ethereum, one that is secure, easy to understand, and future-proof against quantum computing. Meanwhile, formal verification of protocols and stronger cryptographic tools will help make Ethereum more reliable as the base layer of decentralized applications.

Privacy Gets Attention

Vitalik also spoke about privacy, a feature often overlooked but deeply important for real-world use. From payments and voting to DeFi operations, Ethereum plans to use zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixing techniques to hide transaction details.

Even reading data from the blockchain will have privacy protections, so users’ activity patterns aren’t exposed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.
RealLink
REAL$0.06359-0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08705-4.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:40
Share
Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

MicroStrategy benzeri bir strateji benimseyen dev şirket Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), ek Solana alımı yapmak için yeni hamlesini açıkladı. Buna göre şirket 4 milyar dolarlık ek altcoin satın alımı için harekete geçti. Yapılan resmi açıklamaya göre, Forward Industries ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) bir S-3 kayıt beyanı sunduğunu ve Solana (SOL) hazine stratejisini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Solana
SOL$234.08-2.15%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005114-6.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:36
Share
Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA). It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19906-6.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001962+15.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178-1.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Openverse Completes $8 Million Series B Funding, with Participation from Bright Capital and Others

BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026