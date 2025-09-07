Vitalik: The Ethereum team has performed well this year, and ideas such as scalability will be put into practice as the short-term roadmap expands

PANews reported on September 7 that Vitalik tweeted that the Ethereum team has performed very well this year and has made contributions in various aspects to ensure the long-term scalability, decentralization and resilience of Ethereum. It is expected that all these ideas will be ready to be implemented at the same time as the short-term expansion roadmap achieves its key milestones.
The tweet forwarded by Vitalik shows that Ethereum developers have proposed a minimal zkVM "leanVM" suitable for streamlining Ethereum, and it is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion. Compared with Cairo, leanVM minimizes commitment costs with its four-instruction ISA, multi-linear STARK and logup lookup.