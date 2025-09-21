Vitalik's new article: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum what search is to Google

PANews reported on September 21st that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik stated in a new article titled "Low-risk DeFi Can Be for Ethereum What Search Was for Google" that low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum what search was to Google. He believes that compared to Google's search and advertising, a focus on low-risk DeFi can better sustain Ethereum's ecosystem economically while maintaining consistency in culture and values. Low-risk DeFi is already supporting the Ethereum economy, making the world a better place even today, and creating synergies with the many experimental applications being built on Ethereum. This is a project everyone should be proud of.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.