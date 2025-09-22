The post Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive, Inc., the investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced plans to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal. The agreement highlights the growing role of Bitcoin in corporate balance sheets and sets up Strive as one of the largest public holders of the cryptocurrency. Strive Seals Semler Merger Deal, Buys $675 Million in Bitcoin According to the press release, the deal gives Semler shareholders about $90.52 per share, which is 210% higher than the stock’s last market price. Each share of Semler will be converted into 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal. However, it still requires customary closing conditions before completion. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive disclosed a purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of about $116,000 each. That transaction cost roughly $675 million, pushing Strive’s Bitcoin reserves to 5,886 coins. Once the merger closes, the combined firm will control over 10,900 Bitcoin, making it one of the fastest-growing corporate holders of the asset. Similar moves were seen with Metaplanet, which recently gained shareholders’ approval to increase its Bitcoin treasury with $884 million purchase. Strive executives said the new company will operate with a preferred-equity model rather than traditional debt financing. This structure is designed to reduce risks tied to debt maturities while accelerating Bitcoin accumulation. “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company,” said Strive CEO Matt Cole. He added that the combined company’s strategy is to grow Bitcoin per share faster than Bitcoin itself. Strive-Semler Merger Bridges Medical Tech with a Bitcoin Treasury The deal means shareholders of Semler Scientific gain direct exposure to one of the most aggressive Bitcoin acquisition platforms in the market. Eric Semler, executive chairman of Semler Scientific, said the merger also provides room to… The post Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive, Inc., the investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced plans to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal. The agreement highlights the growing role of Bitcoin in corporate balance sheets and sets up Strive as one of the largest public holders of the cryptocurrency. Strive Seals Semler Merger Deal, Buys $675 Million in Bitcoin According to the press release, the deal gives Semler shareholders about $90.52 per share, which is 210% higher than the stock’s last market price. Each share of Semler will be converted into 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal. However, it still requires customary closing conditions before completion. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive disclosed a purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of about $116,000 each. That transaction cost roughly $675 million, pushing Strive’s Bitcoin reserves to 5,886 coins. Once the merger closes, the combined firm will control over 10,900 Bitcoin, making it one of the fastest-growing corporate holders of the asset. Similar moves were seen with Metaplanet, which recently gained shareholders’ approval to increase its Bitcoin treasury with $884 million purchase. Strive executives said the new company will operate with a preferred-equity model rather than traditional debt financing. This structure is designed to reduce risks tied to debt maturities while accelerating Bitcoin accumulation. “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company,” said Strive CEO Matt Cole. He added that the combined company’s strategy is to grow Bitcoin per share faster than Bitcoin itself. Strive-Semler Merger Bridges Medical Tech with a Bitcoin Treasury The deal means shareholders of Semler Scientific gain direct exposure to one of the most aggressive Bitcoin acquisition platforms in the market. Eric Semler, executive chairman of Semler Scientific, said the merger also provides room to…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:49
Strive, Inc., the investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced plans to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal. The agreement highlights the growing role of Bitcoin in corporate balance sheets and sets up Strive as one of the largest public holders of the cryptocurrency.

Strive Seals Semler Merger Deal, Buys $675 Million in Bitcoin

According to the press release, the deal gives Semler shareholders about $90.52 per share, which is 210% higher than the stock’s last market price. Each share of Semler will be converted into 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal. However, it still requires customary closing conditions before completion.

Alongside the merger announcement, Strive disclosed a purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of about $116,000 each. That transaction cost roughly $675 million, pushing Strive’s Bitcoin reserves to 5,886 coins.

Once the merger closes, the combined firm will control over 10,900 Bitcoin, making it one of the fastest-growing corporate holders of the asset. Similar moves were seen with Metaplanet, which recently gained shareholders’ approval to increase its Bitcoin treasury with $884 million purchase.

Strive executives said the new company will operate with a preferred-equity model rather than traditional debt financing. This structure is designed to reduce risks tied to debt maturities while accelerating Bitcoin accumulation. “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company,” said Strive CEO Matt Cole. He added that the combined company’s strategy is to grow Bitcoin per share faster than Bitcoin itself.

Strive-Semler Merger Bridges Medical Tech with a Bitcoin Treasury

The deal means shareholders of Semler Scientific gain direct exposure to one of the most aggressive Bitcoin acquisition platforms in the market. Eric Semler, executive chairman of Semler Scientific, said the merger also provides room to expand its healthcare arm.

The company is known for its QuantaFlo device, used in detecting peripheral arterial disease. Also, it intends to grow its preventative diagnostics business alongside the Bitcoin strategy.

Financial advisors on the transaction include Cantor Fitzgerald for Strive and LionTree Advisors for Semler. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP are serving as legal counsel to Strive and Semler, respectively.

The merger further proves that corporations now consider Bitcoin as a strategic investment and not a speculative asset. This trend is reinforced by Michael Saylor’s Strategy which continues to buy more Bitcoin.

If the closing conditions are met, this will create a company that blends Bitcoin treasury growth with medical diagnostics. The closing timeline has not yet been confirmed. The move signals how aggressively Strive, under Ramaswamy’s influence, is betting on Bitcoin as a foundation for long-term corporate value.

Source: https://coingape.com/vivek-ramaswamys-strive-to-acquire-semler-scientific/

