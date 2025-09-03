VivoPower, Doppler Finance Drive $30M XRP Investment as XRPL Activity Spikes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:44
VivoPower and Doppler Finance have announced plans to deploy $30 million in XRP as part of their treasury yield strategies. This also comes at a time when network activity of XRPL is surging.

VivoPower and Doppler Finance Launch $30M XRP Initiative

In a recent press release, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has finalized an agreement with Doppler Finance to develop advanced XRP yield programs for institutional investors. The deal begins with a pilot deployment of $30 million, with the potential to scale up to $200 million over time. 

The plan is to reinvest returns directly into the firm’s reserves. This would create a compounding loop for long-term growth.

Executives from both sides hailed the partnership as transformative. Rox Park, Head of Korea at Doppler Finance, emphasized the strength of South Korea’s XRP community. He also noted the country holds nearly 20% of the circulating token supply. 

VivoPower’s CEO, Kevin Chin, described the alliance as a significant step in the company’s digital asset strategy. He also highlighted opportunities in payments, stablecoins, tokenization, and decentralized lending.

The action comes after VivoPower bought Ripple shares worth $100 million, increasing its XRP-centric treasury strategy.

XRPL Activity Confirms Strong On-Chain Momentum

On-chain metrics indicate that XRPL activity has experienced significant growth. According to XRPScan, thousands of large-value transfers, each exceeding 10,000 XRP, took place in a single day. The total daily payments ranged between $350 million and $900 million. 

In addition to transaction volume, XRPL was recently cited in an official BRICS report. Crypto researcher SMQKE highlighted that the BRICS nations are exploring the creation of a joint digital currency for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This shows the ledger’s growing reputation as a potential global financial infrastructure.

Furthermore, the launch of XRPL Gamechain is another massive development. This is led by appchain and gaming network B3, which aims to bring blockchain gaming to millions of new users. The initiative creates a dedicated space for gaming, making XRPL more appealing for activities beyond payments and DeFi.

It is also worth mentioning that Chinese fintech giant Linklogis recently partnered with XRPL to power its global supply chain finance platform. 

The $30 million allocation could prove pivotal for Vivopower’s treasury plans. Doppler Finance’s infrastructure for compliant, transparent yield programs could accelerate growth faster than initially planned.

