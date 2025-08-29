VivoPower expands Crypto.com partnership with new shareholder incentives

VivoPower is deepening its collaboration with Crypto.com by introducing a new shareholder benefits program that rewards investors with XRP tokens.

Summary VivoPower shareholders who sign up on Crypto.com via an exclusive link can receive a $100 bonus in XRP tokens.

Crypto.com now serves as VivoPower’s official custodian, providing secure, institutional-grade storage for its XRP assets.

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has announced an expansion of its partnership with Crypto.com, unveiling a new shareholder benefits program designed to incentivize VivoPower shareholders to engage with the digital asset ecosystem. Under the program, shareholders who sign up as new users on Crypto.com through an exclusive affiliate link will receive a $100 bonus in XRP tokens, subject to eligibility and availability.

This initiative builds on the custody partnership first established between VivoPower and Crypto.com earlier this month. Under this partnership, Crypto.com now serves as the official custodian for VivoPower’s XRP digital assets, providing secure, institutional-grade storage and management of the company’s crypto holdings.

VivoPower’s pivot into XRP treasury

VivoPower, which started as a sustainable energy company, is shifting its focus to Ripple (XRP) and digital assets. The company plans to buy and hold XRP tokens as part of its long-term strategy and support the XRP blockchain and DeFi projects.

The company announced plans in June to acquire $100 million worth of XRP through a partnership with BitGo, utilizing BitGo’s institutional-grade custody platform and 24/7 OTC trading services. The recent collaboration with Crypto.com builds on this foundation by further expanding VivoPower’s digital asset infrastructure and providing new opportunities for shareholder engagement.