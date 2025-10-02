ExchangeDEX+
VivoPower Raises $19M to Expand XRP Treasury

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/10/02 15:39
XRP
XRP$2,2821+%0,77

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC has deepened its digital treasury pivot with a fresh capital raise, signaling strong corporate confidence in XRP.

Specifically, VivoPower, a sustainability-focused enterprise, announced that it had successfully raised $19 million through an equity offering. The company issued new common shares at $6.05 per share, a level higher than its previous market close.

According to the company, proceeds from the capital raise will be directed toward building a larger XRP treasury. At the same time, the funds will help retire outstanding debt obligations. Moreover, the offering was placed with long-term institutional investors across the United States and international markets.

Notably, this fundraising effort builds on a previously announced Regulation S investment. In fact, that earlier round was led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud.

The announcement triggered an immediate rally in VivoPower stock, with shares surging 14% on Wednesday to close the regular trading session at $5.13.

Partnership with Doppler Finance for Yield Programs

The capital raise follows a major development earlier this year, when VivoPower signed a partnership with Doppler Finance. The collaboration focuses on building advanced XRP yield programs tailored for institutional investors.

The project will begin with a $30 million pilot deployment, with scope to expand to $200 million over time. According to VivoPower, the initiative is structured as a “regenerative loop.”

Under this model, yields generated from XRP deployments will be reinvested into company reserves, creating a self-sustaining cycle of growth.

Becoming a Public Company with an XRP Treasury

VivoPower formally shifted its financial strategy on May 28, 2025, becoming one of the first Nasdaq-listed firms to center its treasury around XRP digital assets. The company aims to establish itself as a pioneer in bridging the worlds of renewable energy and blockchain finance. 

To support this transformation, the firm has appointed a high-profile advisory team. Adam Traidman, former executive of SBI Ripple Asia, now serves as Chairman of the Board of Advisors. Additionally, Suneet Wadhwa, former Head of Investments at Ripple, has joined the advisory board.

Partnership with BitGo for Custody and Trading

To ensure secure management of its growing crypto reserves, VivoPower has also entered into a strategic collaboration with BitGo, a recognized leader in digital asset infrastructure.

Through this partnership, VivoPower will gain access to BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and institutional-grade custody solutions. This collaboration will provide both liquidity and security as the firm continues scaling its XRP-focused treasury.

The post VivoPower Raises $19M to Expand XRP Treasury first appeared on The Crypto Basic.

