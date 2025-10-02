VivoPower Secures $19M to Grow XRP Treasury Amid XRP Price Surge

TLDR

VivoPower International PLC, a Nasdaq-listed company, has raised $19 million in an equity offering to expand its XRP treasury holdings. The company issued common shares at $6.05 each, above its last closing price. The new funds will support VivoPower’s strategy to increase its digital asset holdings, specifically XRP.

VivoPower Secures $19 Million for XRP Expansion

VivoPower recently announced the completion of a $19 million equity offering. This move aims to grow the company’s treasury, with XRP as the focal point. By issuing shares at a premium, VivoPower has reinforced its commitment to accumulating cryptocurrency as part of its financial strategy.

The offering was executed under a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration and included a final prospectus. This ensures that the process meets regulatory standards while advancing VivoPower’s long-term goals. The funds will primarily be used to expand the company’s XRP holdings, central to its evolving treasury model.

VivoPower’s commitment to accumulating XRP highlights a shift toward digital assets in its financial framework. By doing so, the company aims to enhance liquidity and optimize the utilization of the XRP ledger. The expansion strategy also ties into VivoPower’s sustainability mission, underscoring the token’s role in the company’s operations.

VivoPower’s Mining Subsidiary and XRP Acquisition Plan

VivoPower’s mining subsidiary, Caret Digital, is at the center of this new treasury strategy. The subsidiary plans to scale its operations by acquiring additional mining rigs. The assets mined will be converted directly into XRP, allowing VivoPower to secure the token at favorable market rates.

Caret Digital’s approach to mining and acquiring XRP directly supports the company’s growing digital asset portfolio. By securing the token, VivoPower aims to enhance its liquidity and increase its overall exposure to the cryptocurrency market. This plan follows VivoPower’s earlier Regulation S offering, expanding its investment in the digital asset space.

“By focusing on XRP, VivoPower is positioning itself for sustainable growth in the digital currency ecosystem,” said an analyst in a statement. The company’s approach aims to develop a more robust treasury model that leverages XRP’s unique advantages.

Rising Interest in XRP Among Corporate Investors

VivoPower’s move to expand its XRP treasury comes as corporate interest in the token grows. Other companies, including Thumzup Media, are increasing their allocations into XRP. This broader trend suggests a shift toward digital assets as part of corporate financial strategies.

Over the past 48 hours, large holders have demonstrated significant interest in XRP, further underscoring its market potential. Analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales purchased over 250 million XRP, worth more than $740 million. Such activity signals increased confidence in XRP’s value.

Across Asia, Gumi, a Japanese gaming company, has also joined the trend. The company announced that it had approved a $17 million purchase of XRP, further solidifying its collaboration with SBI to strengthen its position in the financial services sector.

