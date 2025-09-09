VivoPower Taps RLUSD for Faster Cross-Border Tembo Transactions

TLDR

VivoPower announced that its electric vehicle subsidiary Tembo will accept the RLUSD stablecoin for payments.

The adoption of RLUSD will help Tembo reduce international transfer delays and lower associated costs.

Tembo’s customers in developing regions will benefit from faster and more affordable transactions.

VivoPower is transforming into an XRP-focused digital asset enterprise with RLUSD as part of its payment system.

The company is building a portfolio of XRP assets and Ripple Labs equity to support blockchain growth.

VivoPower announced that its electric vehicle unit Tembo will now accept Ripple USD (RLUSD) for global payments. The decision positions Tembo among the first global vehicle manufacturers to support the rising stablecoin. This move is part of VivoPower’s broader XRP-focused digital asset transformation strategy.

Tembo Embraces RLUSD to Simplify Global Transactions

Tembo will now process international payments using RLUSD, which supports faster and cheaper global transfers. Many Tembo customers operate in remote or developing regions, where traditional banking is slow and expensive. The company stated that RLUSD removes such friction, making transactions more accessible and efficient.

By adopting RLUSD, Tembo avoids costly wire transfer fees and long settlement times tied to conventional payment systems. The firm highlighted RLUSD’s price stability as a key advantage over volatile digital assets. RLUSD enables Tembo to conduct near-instant global transactions at a fraction of the usual cost.

VivoPower noted in its release that stablecoin payments reduce the cost and complexity of international transfers. RLUSD provides customers with a more efficient option, especially in regions with limited banking infrastructure. Therefore, the adoption supports financial inclusion for Tembo’s customer base.

RLUSD Adoption Aligns With VivoPower XRP Strategy

Tembo’s RLUSD integration forms part of VivoPower’s broader strategy centered on Ripple’s ecosystem. The company is building a treasury that includes XRP digital assets and equity in Ripple Labs. This approach aims to strengthen the XRP Ledger by promoting real-world utility and blockchain finance.

VivoPower stated that RLUSD aligns with its vision of unifying sustainable energy, digital assets, and electric mobility. Tembo’s payments in RLUSD reflect this commitment to digital transformation and decentralized finance. The firm sees value in combining financial technology with real-world services.

Ripple recently launched RLUSD on the Horizon RWA market, expanding the token’s role in decentralized finance. RLUSD has also grown in adoption, especially in Africa, through partnerships with Chipper Cash, Yellow Card, and VARL. VivoPower recognized this trend as further validation of Ripple’s global reach.

Global Use of RLUSD Reflects Rising Confidence in Ripple

Tembo operates globally, with customers across mining, construction, military, agriculture, and humanitarian sectors. Accepting RLUSD allows Tembo to serve clients more efficiently in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. These regions face transfer challenges that RLUSD now helps to solve.

Commentators noted that institutional backers like Doppler Finance may support further RLUSD use for treasury and liquidity operations. The company said this new payment option adds value to its broader service offering, including electric vehicles, charging, financing, and microgrids. RLUSD now joins those offerings as a digital layer for transactions.

VivoPower believes RLUSD adoption represents a major step in transforming into a blockchain-driven enterprise. As part of this shift, Tembo leads its global operations with RLUSD at the center of its payment model. The company emphasized that this move supports its growth goals in blockchain, energy, and mobility.

