Volkswagen plans to invest up to €1 billion (approximately $1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2030

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 02:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1525+10.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001959-0.91%

Volkswagen Group, the German automotive giant, has announced that it plans to invest up to €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives by 2030 amid ongoing transformations in its key markets in China and Germany.

According to the German carmaker on Tuesday, it will not only invest up to a billion euros ($1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2030, but will also focus on integrating the technology into every aspect of its business in a bid to unlock billions in savings.

The announcement came on the first day of the IAA car show in Munich, which is regarded as Europe’s biggest.

Volkswagen’s CEO shares big AI plans

Volkswagen’s investment will be funneled towards AI-supported vehicle development, industrial applications, and the expansion of high-performance IT infrastructure, according to reports.

The company expects the move will have saved them up to €4 billion ($4.7 billion) by 2035.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the German group. It is currently in the middle of deep changes to its two main markets, China and Germany, as it steps back to work on new models and major cost cuts.

On Sunday, it unveiled a concept for a new small electric SUV, tagged the ID.Cross, and touted as part of the automaker’s push to offer affordable battery-powered vehicles.

Volkswagen expects AI to significantly accelerate the development process for new vehicle models and technologies.

“For us, AI is the key to greater speed, quality and competitiveness – along the entire value chain, from vehicle development to production,” Hauke Stars, chief IT executive, said.

Volkswagen’s products will be heavily influenced by regional markets

The Volkswagen Group is facing several challenges right now. It not only has to figure out its vehicle’s software, but it also has to invest in new technologies like autonomous driving while struggling to stay ahead of fierce competition in China, increased tariffs in the United States, and maintaining the competitiveness of its whole portfolio of cars.

“The automotive industry, and especially Volkswagen, have never faced so many headwinds at the same time,” Oliver Blume CEO of Volkswagen told reporters at IAA Munich.

However, he also admitted that the auto show is a sign the Volkswagen Group is making progress on several fronts, including the launch of a new set of compact and affordable EVs for Europe, like the Volkswagen ID.Cross and the upcoming ID.Polo.

In the past, his company got by selling the same kinds of cars everywhere—a model that’s driven everything from its ill-fated push for diesels in America to its global rollout of the ID. electric cars.

However, he said the Volkswagen Group’s products now need to be more regional in their focus.

“Our business, over decades, worked for the Volkswagen Group to develop and produce a majority [of cars] in Germany, and then bringing the cars with one standard all over the world,” he said. “This model doesn’t work anymore.”

From here on out, the German carmaker will tailor solutions to its problems in respective regions. In the US, it can not afford to pay tariffs and pay for its high investments there, so Blume continues to hope the US government will offer support.

For China, where the Volkswagen Group was an early pioneer but lost significant sales to new local players, it announced a partnership with Xpeng for electrical architectures and other automakers to make cars suited to those markets.

In Europe, where regulators continue to push for a plan to ban the sale of new combustion-powered cars by 2035 despite significant industry protest, it plans to continue adding more new EVs across new price points.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0.04257+1.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06704-4.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Share
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01155-0.51%
Union
U$0.00932-11.40%
Solana
SOL$215.86+0.44%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK