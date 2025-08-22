Wage growth now favors job stayers over job switchers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 22:28
Threshold
T$0,01677+%5,47
U
U$0,01522+%2,14
SIX
SIX$0,02218+%2,82
Triathon
GROW$0,0108+%0,93
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022648+%5,44
Nowchain
NOW$0,00754+%9,59

A “Now Hiring” sign hangs in the window of a hair salon in the Greater Boston town of Medford, Massachusetts, August 12, 2025.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Wage growth is doing something odd these days.

Typically, wages grow at a faster clip each year for workers who switch jobs, compared to those who stay in their current role.

That makes sense: Workers generally leave a job when they find something better for them, which often includes a higher salary, according to labor economists.

But in 2025, the roles have reversed as workers, faced with a souring job market, shift from job-hopping to “job hugging” — that is, clinging to their current roles.

Annual wage growth for so-called “job stayers” has eclipsed that of “job switchers” for the past six months, since February, according to data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The margins aren’t huge: For example, in July, job stayers saw wages grow at a 4.1% annual pace, versus 4% for workers who switched jobs, according to the Atlanta Fed data.

However, that sustained reversal points to an underlying weakness in the labor market, economists said.

Since the late 1990s, a prolonged reversal in wage growth trends for job “switchers” versus “stayers” has only happened in periods around the Great Recession and the dot-com bust in the early 2000s, the Atlanta Fed data shows.

The last time a drawn-out reversal occurred was in and immediately following the Great Recession, during an 18-month period from February 2009 to July 2010, according to the data.

“We only tend to see it around other times when the labor market has been weak,” said Erica Groshen, a senior economics advisor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and former commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2013 to 2017.

The Atlanta Fed computes a three-month moving average of median hourly wages using data from the Current Population Survey, reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That said, aggregate data on the labor market suggests it’s still in “pretty strong” shape, Groshen said.

‘Workers have lost some bargaining power’

But it has gradually cooled from a torrid pace in recent years.

Job openings had ballooned to historic highs in 2021 and 2022 as the U.S. economy awoke from its pandemic-era hibernation. Ample opportunity led workers to quit their jobs in record numbers for new employment, commanding big payouts from companies eager to attract talent.

Now, amid high interest rates and economic uncertainty, job openings have fallen and employers are hiring at their slowest pace in more than a decade.

“Maybe employers are not feeling that they need to offer their new workers higher wages in order to get them, and workers have lost some bargaining power in the labor market,” Groshen said.

The quits rate — the rate at which workers are voluntarily leaving their jobs — has also declined sharply. It has hovered around 2% since the start of the year, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Outside of the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, levels haven’t been that consistently low since early 2016.

This is the primary reason why wage growth for job stayers has eclipsed that for job switchers, said Allison Shrivastava, an economist at the job site Indeed.

A depressed quits rate suggests workers aren’t voluntarily leaving their jobs to find better ones because they don’t have confidence in doing so, Shrivastava said.

More from Personal Finance:
Trump immigration policy may be shrinking labor force
Working longer to afford retirement is a risky plan
‘Job hugging’ has replaced job-hopping

In this “frozen” labor market, in which there’s not a lot of voluntary job-hopping, workers who are forced to leave a job involuntarily are more likely to accept a new job that doesn’t pay as well, she said.

“They’re more in a situation of taking what they can get,” Shrivastava said.

Long-term unemployment is increasing

This is especially true for workers who are considered long-term unemployed, economists said. Long-term unemployment is a period of joblessness lasting at least six months.

About 25% of all jobless individuals in July were long-term unemployed, the highest share since February 2022, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Such people are generally no longer eligible for unemployment benefits, economists said.

“They may be willing to take a job for a lower wage than they were at the beginning,” Groshen said.

Overall, the best way for workers to improve their wages in aggregate is still probably by switching jobs, Shrivastava.

“But the opportunity to switch your job right now is not really there,” she said.

There are ways for jobseekers to set themselves up for success in a tough hiring market, career experts said.

Among them: Find creative networking opportunities — conferences, seminars, lectures or book signings where other attendees are likely to be in your profession. Jobseekers can look internally for a new job placement, which may be easier than seeking out something external. They can focus on upskilling and reskilling to land a new job more easily when the market rebounds.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/22/wage-growth-2025-job-switcher-job-stayer.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13,174-%1,45
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
Threshold
T$0,01675+%5,61
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04657-%1,46
Moonveil
MORE$0,10394+%3,47
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:07
Share
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001753+%2,21
Notcoin
NOT$0,001943+%6,29
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting