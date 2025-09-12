Wall Street Experiments Put Spotlight on Solana’s Blockchain Potential

Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz believes the next chapter of digital asset adoption is being written on Solana, not Bitcoin.

In remarks that caught the attention of investors this week, the Galaxy Digital chief said the market is “undeniably in a Solana season,” pointing to both technical progress and a wave of institutional interest.

Rather than focusing solely on prices, Novogratz framed his argument around capital formation. He highlighted a record-breaking $1.65 billion raise by Forward Industries, a project backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The initiative is designed to develop treasury strategies native to Solana — a sign, he argued, that corporations are beginning to treat blockchain networks as foundational financial rails rather than speculative assets.

The timing coincides with a regulatory landscape that is starting to shift in ways favorable to altcoins. SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently signaled that most tokens should not fall under securities law, a statement Novogratz called “a sharp break from past thinking.”

If this approach gains traction, he said, it could clear long-standing barriers that kept large asset managers and banks on the sidelines. Nasdaq’s request to trade tokenized stocks and ETFs alongside traditional securities only underscored the pace of change, with blockchain-based clearing possibly arriving as soon as 2026.

For Novogratz, Solana’s technical edge makes it uniquely positioned to capture this momentum. With fast settlement and the ability to process vast numbers of transactions, he argued the network has the qualities required for enterprise-grade finance. He described Solana and Ethereum as running “a two-horse race” to rebuild the plumbing of global markets.

His outlook for Bitcoin was more tempered. The Galaxy Digital CEO noted that while BTC remains the cornerstone of digital wealth, its price has been locked in sideways action as liquidity flows toward altcoin ecosystems. He expects the Federal Reserve’s expected rate cuts later this year to act as a catalyst for a renewed Bitcoin rally, though his long-term thesis remains unchanged: Bitcoin, he said, is digital gold, and “its trajectory only points higher over time.”

By contrast, Solana is increasingly viewed as the experimental laboratory for institutional finance. If early treasury projects succeed, Novogratz believes it could redefine how companies store, deploy, and move capital — putting Solana in direct competition with legacy banking infrastructure.

The remarks add to growing speculation that the next phase of crypto adoption will be led not by Bitcoin but by high-performance blockchains that can host tokenized assets, corporate treasuries, and real-time settlement platforms.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/wall-street-experiments-put-spotlight-on-solanas-blockchain-potential/

