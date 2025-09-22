Wall Street firms like BlackRock and PGIM are sticking with mid-curve Treasuries

Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war. At the same time, his tariff increases risk pushing prices even higher. Inflation is already stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. That’s why Powell said future decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.” Nothing is guaranteed anymore, and everyone knows it. Mid-curve bonds hold ground while short bets unwind Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, said the market doesn’t know how to read the Fed anymore. “It’s increasingly difficult to draw a straight line from the evolution of the data to the Fed’s reaction,” he said. He expects lower rates long term, but he’s also prepared for more confusion in the near term. The Fed’s own projections show possible quarter-point cuts over the next two meetings. But after that, only tiny changes are expected in 2026 and 2027. Traders in the futures market are betting on more. The disconnect is already affecting trades. At Natixis, the strategy team shut down their long two-year Treasuries position right after Powell’s press conference. Andrew Szczurowski, who runs the $12 billion Eaton Vance Strategic Income Fund at Morgan Stanley, thinks the market is closer to reality than the Fed’s guesses. His fund returned 9.5% this year, beating 98% of peers. He believes the Fed will try to protect jobs by keeping rates low. That would help Treasuries rise further. “You missed some of the rally, but there’s still upside,” he told his clients. “It’s a bond picker’s market.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war. At the same time, his tariff increases risk pushing prices even higher. Inflation is already stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. That’s why Powell said future decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.” Nothing is guaranteed anymore, and everyone knows it. Mid-curve bonds hold ground while short bets unwind Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, said the market doesn’t know how to read the Fed anymore. “It’s increasingly difficult to draw a straight line from the evolution of the data to the Fed’s reaction,” he said. He expects lower rates long term, but he’s also prepared for more confusion in the near term. The Fed’s own projections show possible quarter-point cuts over the next two meetings. But after that, only tiny changes are expected in 2026 and 2027. Traders in the futures market are betting on more. The disconnect is already affecting trades. At Natixis, the strategy team shut down their long two-year Treasuries position right after Powell’s press conference. Andrew Szczurowski, who runs the $12 billion Eaton Vance Strategic Income Fund at Morgan Stanley, thinks the market is closer to reality than the Fed’s guesses. His fund returned 9.5% this year, beating 98% of peers. He believes the Fed will try to protect jobs by keeping rates low. That would help Treasuries rise further. “You missed some of the rally, but there’s still upside,” he told his clients. “It’s a bond picker’s market.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Wall Street firms like BlackRock and PGIM are sticking with mid-curve Treasuries

By: Coinstats
2025/09/22 10:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.95-5.17%
Threshold
T$0.016-3.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.228-2.47%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1632-0.54%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010961+9.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.007939-2.72%

Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read.

They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates.

The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings.

This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all.

BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion

BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain.

Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said.

The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war. At the same time, his tariff increases risk pushing prices even higher. Inflation is already stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. That’s why Powell said future decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.” Nothing is guaranteed anymore, and everyone knows it.

Mid-curve bonds hold ground while short bets unwind

Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, said the market doesn’t know how to read the Fed anymore. “It’s increasingly difficult to draw a straight line from the evolution of the data to the Fed’s reaction,” he said. He expects lower rates long term, but he’s also prepared for more confusion in the near term.

The Fed’s own projections show possible quarter-point cuts over the next two meetings. But after that, only tiny changes are expected in 2026 and 2027.

Traders in the futures market are betting on more. The disconnect is already affecting trades. At Natixis, the strategy team shut down their long two-year Treasuries position right after Powell’s press conference.

Andrew Szczurowski, who runs the $12 billion Eaton Vance Strategic Income Fund at Morgan Stanley, thinks the market is closer to reality than the Fed’s guesses. His fund returned 9.5% this year, beating 98% of peers.

He believes the Fed will try to protect jobs by keeping rates low. That would help Treasuries rise further. “You missed some of the rally, but there’s still upside,” he told his clients. “It’s a bond picker’s market.”

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

BitcoinWorld MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with exciting news: a native MetaMask token might arrive sooner than many anticipated. This development could reshape how users interact with the popular Web3 wallet and the broader decentralized ecosystem. It signals a significant step forward for one of the most widely used tools in the blockchain space. What’s Fueling the MetaMask Token Buzz? Joseph Lubin, the CEO of ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask, recently shared insights that ignited this excitement. According to reports from The Block, Lubin indicated that a MetaMask token could launch ahead of previous expectations. This isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced; Dan Finlay, one of MetaMask’s founders, had previously mentioned the possibility of issuing such a token. ConsenSys has been a pivotal player in the Ethereum ecosystem, developing essential infrastructure and applications. MetaMask, their flagship wallet, serves millions of users, providing a gateway to decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and various blockchain networks. Therefore, any move to introduce a native token is a major event for the entire Web3 community. Why is a MetaMask Token So Anticipated? The prospect of a MetaMask token generates immense interest because it could introduce new layers of utility and community governance. Users often speculate about the benefits such a token could offer. Here are some key reasons for the high anticipation: Governance Rights: A token could empower users to participate in the future direction and development of MetaMask. This means voting on new features, upgrades, or even changes to the platform’s policies. Ecosystem Rewards: Tokens might be distributed as rewards for active participation, using certain features, or contributing to the MetaMask community. This incentivizes engagement and loyalty. Enhanced Utility: The token could unlock premium features, reduce transaction fees, or provide exclusive access to services within the MetaMask ecosystem or partnered dApps. Decentralization: Introducing a token often aligns with the broader Web3 ethos of decentralization, distributing control and ownership among its users rather than centralizing it within ConsenSys. Consequently, a token launch is seen as a way to deepen user involvement and foster a more robust, community-driven ecosystem around the wallet. Exploring the Potential Impact of a MetaMask Token The introduction of a MetaMask token could have far-reaching implications for the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 landscape. Firstly, it could set a new standard for how popular infrastructure tools engage with their user base. By providing a tangible stake, MetaMask might strengthen its position as a community-governed platform. Moreover, a token could significantly boost the wallet’s visibility and adoption, attracting new users eager to participate in its governance or benefit from its utility. This could also lead to innovative integrations with other blockchain projects, creating a more interconnected and efficient Web3 experience. Ultimately, the success of such a token will depend on its design, utility, and how effectively it engages the global MetaMask community. What Challenges Could a MetaMask Token Face? While the excitement is palpable, launching a MetaMask token also presents several challenges that ConsenSys must navigate carefully. One primary concern is regulatory scrutiny. The classification of cryptocurrency tokens varies across jurisdictions, and ensuring compliance is crucial for long-term success. Furthermore, designing a fair and equitable distribution model is paramount. Ensuring that the token provides genuine utility beyond mere speculation will be another hurdle. A token must integrate seamlessly into the MetaMask experience and offer clear value to its holders. Additionally, managing community expectations and preventing market manipulation will require robust strategies. Addressing these challenges effectively will be key to the token’s sustainable growth and positive reception. What’s Next for the MetaMask Ecosystem? The prospect of a MetaMask token signals an evolving strategy for ConsenSys and the future of Web3 wallets. It reflects a growing trend where foundational tools seek to empower their communities through tokenization. Users are keenly watching for official announcements regarding the token’s mechanics, distribution, and launch timeline. This development could solidify MetaMask’s role not just as a wallet, but as a central pillar of decentralized identity and interaction. The potential for a sooner-than-expected launch adds an element of urgency and excitement, encouraging users to stay informed about every new detail. It represents a significant milestone for a platform that has become synonymous with accessing the decentralized web. Conclusion The hints from ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin regarding an earlier launch for the MetaMask token have undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire crypto world. This potential development promises to bring enhanced governance, utility, and community engagement to millions of MetaMask users. While challenges exist, the underlying potential for a more decentralized and user-driven ecosystem is immense. The coming months will likely reveal more about this highly anticipated token, marking a new chapter for one of Web3’s most vital tools. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a MetaMask token? A MetaMask token would be a native cryptocurrency issued by ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask wallet. It is expected to offer various utilities, including governance rights, rewards, and access to special features within the MetaMask ecosystem. Q2: Why is ConsenSys considering launching a MetaMask token? ConsenSys is likely exploring a token launch to further decentralize the MetaMask platform, empower its user community with governance rights, incentivize active participation, and potentially unlock new forms of utility and growth for the ecosystem. Q3: What benefits could users gain from a MetaMask token? Users could gain several benefits, such as the ability to vote on MetaMask’s future developments, earn rewards for using the wallet, access exclusive features, or potentially reduce transaction fees. It also provides a direct stake in the platform’s success. Q4: When is the MetaMask token expected to launch? While no official launch date has been confirmed, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has indicated that the launch could happen sooner than previously expected. The exact timeline remains subject to official announcements from ConsenSys. Q5: How would a MetaMask token impact the broader Web3 ecosystem? A MetaMask token could significantly impact Web3 by setting a precedent for user-owned and governed infrastructure tools. It could drive further decentralization, foster innovation, and strengthen the connection between users and the platforms they rely on, ultimately contributing to a more robust and participatory decentralized internet. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01598-3.38%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01502-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0884-0.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:40
Share
Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

BitcoinWorld Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 Are you ready to explore the next frontier of decentralized finance? The digital asset world is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming RWA and Stablecoin Summit in Korea, an event set to redefine our understanding of real-world assets and stablecoins in the Web3 era. This pivotal gathering promises to bring together the brightest minds to chart the future course of crypto and traditional finance convergence. What is the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit All About? Undefined Labs, a prominent Web3 accelerator, in collaboration with INFCL, is proud to announce the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025. Scheduled for September 25th, this significant event will dive deep into the evolving landscape of real-world assets (RWAs) and the crucial role stablecoins play within the expansive Web3 environment. Attendees can expect comprehensive discussions that demystify these complex topics. The summit aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain. It will explore how RWAs can be tokenized, bringing illiquid assets onto the blockchain, and how stablecoins provide the necessary stability and utility for these groundbreaking financial instruments. Expect to gain clarity on their practical applications and future potential. Who’s Powering This Groundbreaking RWA and Stablecoin Summit? The caliber of participants and sponsors truly highlights the importance of this upcoming RWA and Stablecoin Summit. Over 20 leading financial institutions and Web3 industry pioneers are confirmed to share their invaluable insights, offering a diverse range of perspectives on the sector’s trajectory. The event boasts an impressive list of sponsors, underscoring strong industry backing: Mellow Finance: A key player in decentralized finance. Canton Network: Advancing enterprise blockchain solutions. Securitize: A leader in digital asset securities. RedStone: Innovating data oracles for Web3. Solv Protocol: Focused on financial NFTs and tokenized assets. Bluefin: Driving the next generation of DeFi. Movement: Pioneering new blockchain ecosystems. Huma Finance: Bridging credit to Web3. Plume Network: Building a compliant RWA ecosystem. Esteemed participants, including World Liberty Financial and the Ethereum Foundation, will also be in attendance, contributing to what promises to be a rich exchange of ideas. This gathering represents a unique opportunity to network with thought leaders and understand the forces shaping the future of finance. Why Does the RWA and Stablecoin Summit Matter Now More Than Ever? The convergence of real-world assets and stablecoins is not just a trend; it’s a fundamental shift in how we perceive and interact with value. This RWA and Stablecoin Summit comes at a crucial time when global financial systems are exploring the efficiencies and transparency offered by blockchain technology. Understanding these developments is vital for anyone in finance or Web3. Real-world assets, such as real estate, commodities, or even intellectual property, are being tokenized, making them more accessible and liquid. Stablecoins, on the other hand, provide the essential stability in a volatile crypto market, enabling seamless transactions and serving as a reliable medium of exchange for these tokenized assets. Together, they form a powerful combination that could unlock unprecedented economic opportunities. The summit will address both the immense benefits and the inherent challenges. Discussions will cover regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and the potential for broader institutional adoption. Participants will gain actionable insights into how these innovations can be leveraged responsibly and effectively. Charting the Course: Actionable Insights from the RWA and Stablecoin Summit Attending the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 offers more than just information; it provides a roadmap for future engagement in the Web3 space. The insights shared by industry leaders will cover practical applications and strategic considerations for integrating RWAs and stablecoins into existing and new financial models. Key takeaways are expected to include: Best practices for RWA tokenization and management. Strategies for leveraging stablecoins in cross-border payments and DeFi. Updates on regulatory landscapes and compliance challenges. Networking opportunities with potential partners and investors. Understanding the economic impact of tokenized assets on traditional markets. This summit is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. It’s an essential event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in Web3 innovation. The Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 stands as a beacon for the future of finance, bringing together visionaries to dissect and shape the trajectory of real-world assets and stablecoins. This collaborative effort by Undefined Labs and INFCL, backed by an impressive roster of sponsors and participants, promises to deliver invaluable insights. Mark your calendars for September 25th, as this summit is poised to be a landmark event, driving forward the conversation on how blockchain technology can revolutionize our financial world. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the unfolding revolution. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Korea RWA & Stablecoin Summit 2025? The Korea RWA & Stablecoin Summit 2025 is a significant event hosted by Web3 accelerator Undefined Labs and INFCL. It will focus on real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins, exploring their nature and role within the Web3 environment. 2. Who is organizing the RWA & Stablecoin Summit? The summit is being organized by Web3 accelerator Undefined Labs in partnership with INFCL. 3. What key topics will be covered at the summit? The summit will cover topics including the fundamental nature of real-world assets (RWAs), their tokenization, and the critical role stablecoins play in facilitating transactions and stability within the Web3 ecosystem. 4. Which organizations are sponsoring and participating in the event? Sponsors include Mellow Finance, Canton Network, Securitize, RedStone, Solv Protocol, Bluefin, Movement, Huma Finance, and Plume Network. Participants will include World Liberty Financial and the Ethereum Foundation, among others. 5. Why are real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins important for Web3? RWAs bring tangible, often illiquid assets onto the blockchain, increasing their accessibility and liquidity. Stablecoins provide essential price stability in the volatile crypto market, making them ideal for transactions involving tokenized RWAs and broader DeFi applications. Was this article insightful? If you’re as excited as we are about the future of finance and the groundbreaking discussions at the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit, then share this article with your network! Help us spread the word about these crucial developments in real-world assets and stablecoins by sharing on Twitter, LinkedIn, or your preferred social platform. Let’s collectively foster a deeper understanding of Web3’s potential! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the future of institutional adoption. This post Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.009503+11.80%
Threshold
T$0.01598-3.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.06177-1.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 10:40
Share
Crypto ETFs Move Beyond BTC And ETH: Pepeto Attracts Investors Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings

Crypto ETFs Move Beyond BTC And ETH: Pepeto Attracts Investors Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings

U.S. Spot ETFs For DOGE And XRP Unlock Fresh Access REX Osprey has rolled out the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOJE) and XRP (XRPR), giving regulated, direct exposure to these altcoins. Built under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, the funds add investor protections many crypto products lack. After launch, both DOGE and […]
Union
U$0.01298+4.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,505.28-0.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1227-3.68%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/20 08:30
Share

Trending News

More

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

Crypto ETFs Move Beyond BTC And ETH: Pepeto Attracts Investors Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings

Crypto.com CEO: Any claim that security incidents have not been reported or disclosed is unfounded

Layer-1 Comparison And Best Crypto To Buy Today