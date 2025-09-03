Wall Street Just Saw Its First Dogecoin Treasury, and It Collapsed 59%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:56
T
T$0.01611+1.70%
BNB
BNB$852.94+0.93%
HYPE
HYPE$45+4.11%
MOVE
MOVE$0.1186+1.36%
EFFECT
EFFECT$0.006098--%

As September begins, the trend of traditional companies transitioning into crypto treasuries, which started in full effect last summer, shows no signs of stopping. This cycle has seen the formation of Ethereum, Solana, BNB, HYPE and many other types of “treasury companies.”

The latest to join is CleanCore Solutions, a cleaning services provider. Trading under the ticker ZONE on the New York Stock Exchange, the company just announced a $175,000,420 placement to establish an official Dogecoin treasury.

You Might Also Like

This initiative will be backed by Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge, two well-known DOGE-oriented entities.

Source: TradingView

However, the result of the move was not so tremendous, as the ZONE stock price dropped by almost 60% on the NYSE pre-market. Last Friday, the stock price reached a high of $7.00, but by the end of the three-day weekend, it had collapsed to $2.71.

Dogecoin treasury turned financial catastrophe

It is unclear whether this was an inside job, as the most recent Nasdaq data shows that executives last sold stock in July, when Bethor LTD, a beneficial owner of CleanCore, sold 34,618 ZONE stocks.

You Might Also Like

Interestingly, though, the price of DOGE itself rocketed by over 2.3% in just one hour after the announcement. Commenting on the ZONE stock plunge, Eric Balchunas, a prominent voice in the ETF space, offered a laconic yet eloquent response, “What a world.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Balchunas. “Surreal” doesn’t adequately describe a cleaning service provider pouring $175 million into a meme coin when DOGE is the most popular and biggest in the crypto market, only to see its stock plummet 59%.

Source: https://u.today/wall-street-just-saw-its-first-dogecoin-treasury-and-it-collapsed-59

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
ELON
ELON$0.0000000988+0.50%
PUMP
PUMP$0.003858+14.51%
PEPE
PEPE$0.00000978+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+1.02%
JUNE
JUNE$0.1207+61.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 22:35
Share
SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
COM$0.017224+5.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 05:49
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Watch Out: These 7 Altcoins Are Practically in the Hands of Whales – They Control the Supply

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications