Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:33
Altcoins

Dogecoin (DOGE) could soon make the leap from meme coin to Wall Street product.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with U.S. regulators to launch what would be the first exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to DOGE, with trading expected as early as next week under the ticker DOJE.

Expanding Beyond Solana

The two firms are no strangers to crypto ETFs. Just a few months ago, they brought a Solana staking fund to market, using a legal framework under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — often referred to as the “40 Act.” That same approach is now being applied to Dogecoin.

According to the filing, the DOJE fund would gain exposure through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary structured to meet the strict compliance requirements of U.S. law.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted on X that Dogecoin looks like the first product ready to launch, but the same prospectus also referenced potential ETFs tied to XRP, BONK, TRUMP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, suggesting a broader pipeline could follow.

How the Structure Works

The 40 Act limits how U.S. investment funds can hold certain assets like commodities and derivatives. By creating an offshore subsidiary, ETF issuers can navigate those restrictions while still giving investors exposure to digital assets. According to the prospectus, the Dogecoin subsidiary’s strategies and risks are treated as identical to those of the main fund to ensure compliance.

This is the same playbook REX and Osprey used to bring the Solana ETF to life earlier this year, a fund that marked one of the more creative legal workarounds in the industry.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

