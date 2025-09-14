Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December

TLDR

Wall Street analyst Jordi Visser predicts US financial institutions will increase Bitcoin allocations by year-end

Traditional finance portfolios expected to boost Bitcoin holdings in Q4 2024 for 2025 preparations

83% of institutional investors surveyed plan to increase crypto allocations in 2025

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $56.79 billion in total inflows since January 2024

Publicly traded companies now hold approximately $117.03 billion in Bitcoin on balance sheets

Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser has made a strong prediction about Bitcoin adoption in traditional finance. He believes US financial institutions will increase their Bitcoin allocations before 2024 ends.

Speaking with Anthony Pompliano in a recent YouTube interview, Visser shared his outlook for institutional Bitcoin investment. He stated that allocations for Bitcoin from the traditional finance world will increase between now and year-end.

The analyst emphasized his confidence in this prediction. Visser said Bitcoin’s allocation numbers will go higher across investment portfolios and that this development is certain to happen.

His forecast targets the final quarter of 2024 as the key period for these allocation changes. This timing coincides with ongoing market debates about whether Bitcoin’s price will peak during this cycle’s fourth quarter.

Institutional Interest Shows Strong Growth

Recent data supports Visser’s optimistic outlook on institutional Bitcoin adoption. A March 2024 survey by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon revealed strong institutional interest in cryptocurrency markets.

The survey found that 83% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto allocations in 2025. This data suggests growing acceptance of digital assets among traditional financial entities.

Bitwise released additional projections in May 2024 supporting this trend. The firm predicted $120 billion in Bitcoin inflows by 2025 and $300 billion by 2026.

US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have shown strong performance recently. These funds recorded approximately $2.33 billion in net inflows over five consecutive days.

Since launching in January 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $56.79 billion in total inflows. This figure demonstrates sustained institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Reach New Heights

Publicly traded companies have increased their Bitcoin treasury holdings substantially. Current data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows these companies hold approximately $117.03 billion in Bitcoin.

This corporate adoption trend represents another form of institutional Bitcoin allocation. Companies across various sectors have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury asset.

Visser also commented on Bitcoin’s technical performance and broader market conditions. While hesitant to make specific price predictions, he expressed satisfaction with how Bitcoin’s charts are developing.

The analyst noted positive technical signals across the broader cryptocurrency market. He mentioned seeing multiple “mini breakouts” from a technical analysis perspective.

Visser highlighted Ethereum’s price action as particularly important for overall market health. He noted that Ethereum has been consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000, with all-time highs around $5,000.

The publicly traded companies currently hold approximately $117.03 billion in Bitcoin on their balance sheets according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data.

The post Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December appeared first on CoinCentral.