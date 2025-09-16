Wall Street Veteran Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin’s Path to $200,000 before year-End ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 07:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.623-3.42%
Union
U$0.02093+33.32%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195739+0.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,262.13+0.01%
GET
GET$0.00833-0.53%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286+1.41%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.551+0.06%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, told CNBC this month that Bitcoin “can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year.” 

He tied the call to an expected pivot in U.S. monetary policy and to the pattern of strong fourth-quarter performance for risk assets. 

Bitcoin trades near $116,000 as of Sept. 15, 2025. CoinMarketCap reported a live market capitalization of approximately $2.3 trillion and a circulating supply of around 19.92 million BTC on that date. 

Bitcoin hit fresh record highs in mid-August, topping $124,000. In the August peak, I linked it to expectations of easier Fed policy and institutional demand. 

Reason as to why Lee cites Fed policy

Lee argues that a Fed rate cut would increase dollar liquidity. He says that increased liquidity tends to lift risk assets, including Bitcoin. He made the remarks on CNBC in early September ahead of a widely watched Fed meeting scheduled for Sept. 17. 

Advertisement

&nbsp

At a price near $116,000 today, Bitcoin’s market cap sits near $2.3 trillion. A move to $200,000 implies a market cap of roughly $3.98 trillion, an increase of about $1.69 trillion (roughly 74%).

Three measurable channels could meet the demand Lee describes: continued ETF inflows, large-scale corporate treasury purchases, and more favorable U.S. monetary conditions that boost allocation to risk assets. 

Reporting in August and September showed strong ETF flows and elevated institutional activity, which market commentators cite as supporting evidence. 

Markets have reacted to political and regulatory developments this year.  Headlines about a federal crypto reserve and other policy proposals coincided with large one-day moves in Bitcoin.

Public reports confirm a correlation between policy signals and price jumps on specific dates. They do not, however, provide a single causal equation that converts a Fed personnel or policy change into a defined Bitcoin price path. 

Tom Lee publicly stated on CNBC that Bitcoin can reach $200,000 before year-end, and he framed the scenario around expected Fed easing. 


Source: https://zycrypto.com/wall-street-veteran-tom-lee-sees-bitcoins-path-to-200000-before-year-end/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001308-4.87%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002027-10.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-8.49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.020844+30.38%
Vice
VICE$0.02024-8.00%
Startup
STARTUP$0.009001-17.48%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

The post BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 03:15 BullZilla, Mog Coin, and Snek analyzed with on-chain data, ROI math, and clear risks—your guide to top new meme coins to invest in. Cycles reward the prepared. The top new meme coins to invest in usually share one trait. Their catalysts show up in code, supply, or real adoption, not slogans. Bull Zilla bakes scarcity into a stage-based sale. Mog Coin rides culture and deep Ethereum liquidity. Snek turns Cardano’s tooling into a clean community flywheel. This report keeps sentences tight and claims verifiable. It also centers one theme for presale hunters. Timing matters more than noise. The top new meme coins to invest in become obvious only after they move. The edge is acting earlier, with discipline, and with data. BullZilla ($BZIL): Scarcity by Design, Not by Hype BullZilla ($BZIL) treats culture as ignition, but the thrust is mechanical. The project routes supply into staged sales, staking rewards, a growth treasury, and a burn reserve. That architecture explains why allocators place BullZilla next 1000x near the front of the top new meme coins to invest in. One feature anchors the thesis: the Progressive Price Engine. This engine raises the presale price by funding milestones or time windows. Early entries lock lower costs. Later entries pay more by rule, not rhetoric. That structure turns uncertainty into a schedule. It also lets analysts model outcomes instead of guessing. In a market screening the top new meme coins to invest in, rules beat vibes every time. Treasury funds back growth and listings. Staking through the HODL Furnace rewards conviction and keeps tokens off exchanges. A chaptered burn reserve shrinks float at milestones. Together, these levers compress supply and strengthen community alignment. The result feels less like a meme sprint and more like an engineered launch…
NEAR
NEAR$2.622-3.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06298-0.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.37-0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 08:22
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows

The US CFTC ordered the former CEO of crypto lending company Voyager to pay $750,000 to defrauded customers