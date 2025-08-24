Wang Feng Suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum Following U.S. Market Cycles

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 19:09
U
U$0.01279-21.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,632.56-0.55%
Capverse
CAP$0.0657+0.13%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006173-0.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-1.09%
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin’s departure from halving cycles gains attention; Ethereum may align.
  • Market impact expected for Ethereum resembling U.S. financial trends.
  • Wang Feng calls for institutional involvement in crypto markets.

Wang Feng, founder of Linekong Interactive, announced on August 24 that Bitcoin has synchronized with US stock market cycles, hinting Ethereum may follow, pending further evaluation.

This shift suggests a new phase for major cryptocurrencies, potentially impacting institutional strategies and market dynamics across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and related sectors.

Institutional Interest and Historical Market Shift

Market reactions have echoed these sentiments with varied responses from key industry figures. Institutions have shown increased interest, as evidenced by Linekong Interactive’s own crypto holdings. However, ongoing discussions stress the need for further observation, especially considering the potential effects on related DeFi and RWA assets.

CoinMarketCap reports indicate Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,832.02, with a market cap of $2.29 trillion. Bitcoin’s market dominance currently stands at 57.65%, and over the past 60 days, its value rose by 7.19%. Trading volumes decreased by 37.03% in 24 hours. These metrics highlight Bitcoin’s growing influence within traditional finance cycles.

Market Dynamics and Future Insights

Did you know? Historical cryptocurrency trends typically dictated price movements; yet, if verified, this shift could bring significant changes in how strategies are designed within crypto sectors.

From the Coincu research team, Ethereum’s compliance with market cycles suggests a new trend towards traditional finance engagement.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The trajectory mentioned by Wang Feng invites industry stakeholders to consider these developments for future financial and technological planning.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-ethereum-us-market-cycles/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02085-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0675-3.15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06695+7.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Share
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01279-21.53%
Xai
XAI$0.05094-3.44%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00115--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Share
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860.51-3.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,643.83-0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility