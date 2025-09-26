Wang Xingxing of Yushu Technology: R1 robot will become the world's best-selling humanoid robot next year

PANews reported on September 26th that Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of Yushu Technology, stated at the Fourth Digital Trade Fair that the Unitree R1 robot will become the world's best-selling humanoid robot next year. On July 25th of this year, Yushu Technology officially released its third humanoid robot, the Unitree R1. Starting at 39,900 yuan, the robot supports development and modification, weighs approximately 25 kilograms, and integrates a large multimodal model with voice and image processing.

