The post War Crimes Trials in Ukraine And The Pursuit Of Justice As The War Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A general view shows destroyed residential buildings during a Russian air attack in Kyiv, on September 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images As of September 1, 2025, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had registered some 179,803 criminal offenses, considered to be war crimes, as a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This number is expected to continue to rise, as the war rages on with little consideration for the laws of war and armed conflict, as displayed by Russia’s military. What is being done with the evidence collected so far? The last few years have seen several trials proceeding before domestic courts in Ukraine. As the trials proceed, civil society organizations monitor their progress to ensure that they are in accordance with international law standards. On September 23, 2025, the Ukraine Bar Association (UBA), a Ukrainian non-governmental organization (NGO) of over 7,000 members uniting lawyers from all areas of the legal profession in the country, published the results of their monitoring of war crimes trials in Ukraine. The report, titled “Monitoring Court Proceedings and Analyzing Court Decisions in War Crimes Cases (under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” focuses on the quality of justice in war crimes cases in response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Between November 2024 and June 2025, the UBA, as assisted by partners and implemented with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Justice for All Program and later EU Project Pravo-Justice, monitored 292 criminal proceedings across ten regions of Ukraine. The report… The post War Crimes Trials in Ukraine And The Pursuit Of Justice As The War Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A general view shows destroyed residential buildings during a Russian air attack in Kyiv, on September 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images As of September 1, 2025, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had registered some 179,803 criminal offenses, considered to be war crimes, as a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This number is expected to continue to rise, as the war rages on with little consideration for the laws of war and armed conflict, as displayed by Russia’s military. What is being done with the evidence collected so far? The last few years have seen several trials proceeding before domestic courts in Ukraine. As the trials proceed, civil society organizations monitor their progress to ensure that they are in accordance with international law standards. On September 23, 2025, the Ukraine Bar Association (UBA), a Ukrainian non-governmental organization (NGO) of over 7,000 members uniting lawyers from all areas of the legal profession in the country, published the results of their monitoring of war crimes trials in Ukraine. The report, titled “Monitoring Court Proceedings and Analyzing Court Decisions in War Crimes Cases (under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” focuses on the quality of justice in war crimes cases in response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Between November 2024 and June 2025, the UBA, as assisted by partners and implemented with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Justice for All Program and later EU Project Pravo-Justice, monitored 292 criminal proceedings across ten regions of Ukraine. The report…

War Crimes Trials in Ukraine And The Pursuit Of Justice As The War Continues

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:40
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000594+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011336+6.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01628-2.39%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.7093-20.29%
Octavia
VIA$0.0138-8.00%

A general view shows destroyed residential buildings during a Russian air attack in Kyiv, on September 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

As of September 1, 2025, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had registered some 179,803 criminal offenses, considered to be war crimes, as a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This number is expected to continue to rise, as the war rages on with little consideration for the laws of war and armed conflict, as displayed by Russia’s military. What is being done with the evidence collected so far? The last few years have seen several trials proceeding before domestic courts in Ukraine. As the trials proceed, civil society organizations monitor their progress to ensure that they are in accordance with international law standards.

On September 23, 2025, the Ukraine Bar Association (UBA), a Ukrainian non-governmental organization (NGO) of over 7,000 members uniting lawyers from all areas of the legal profession in the country, published the results of their monitoring of war crimes trials in Ukraine. The report, titled “Monitoring Court Proceedings and Analyzing Court Decisions in War Crimes Cases (under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” focuses on the quality of justice in war crimes cases in response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Between November 2024 and June 2025, the UBA, as assisted by partners and implemented with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Justice for All Program and later EU Project Pravo-Justice, monitored 292 criminal proceedings across ten regions of Ukraine. The report identified good practices but also areas requiring further attention and improvement.

Among the good practices, the report found that in the vast majority of cases, monitors had free access to court hearings. The national judiciary and law enforcement agencies generally facilitated the monitoring. The courts generally facilitated the participation of the public (monitors, representatives of NGOs) and the media in war crimes proceedings. In some cases, judges clearly explained the terms of attendance and recording of the proceedings, which increased trust in the judiciary. Closed court hearings took place mainly in conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) related proceedings, and where there were risks to the safety of participants in the proceedings.

The report further found that during the monitoring, there were no signs of bias or biased behavior of the court. The judges acted within their powers, ensured equal treatment of the parties, and did so without demonstrating favoritism. In a number of proceedings, the courts demonstrated proactivity in taking measures to establish the whereabouts of the accused and to properly notify them of the trial. Furthermore, procedural decisions made during the monitored court hearings were properly motivated and were made in compliance with the principle of adversarial proceedings. The monitoring revealed no violations of the accused’s access to a state-appointed defense counsel. In proceedings where the defendants are physically present at the court hearing, their right to defense is duly ensured. The accused have the opportunity to communicate confidentially with their defense counsels, and the court provides sufficient time for consultations, which allows for quality preparation for the trial.

The monitoring report notes several recommendations, including ensuring that there is a centralized database for criminal proceedings for war crimes. As the report stressed, “the fragmentation of sources and the lack of a unified presentation make it impossible to fully cover all hearings in this category of cases.” The report raised the issue that in a number of proceedings, there were cases of defense counsels’ participation that did not meet the standards of effective defense. It also stressed that in a number of proceedings, there was a lack of proper practical, emotional, and psychological support for victims. As the report emphasized: “Ignoring the needs of these persons, including in the context of trauma, indicates a lack of systemic implementation of a support-based approach. This does not comply with the principles of sensitive justice and may negatively affect a person’s ability to fully participate in the process.”

The monitoring report provides several recommendations for Ukraine and partners to ensure that justice initiatives are duly assisted.

Ukraine, while still fighting the aggressor and trying to stop Russia from occupying more regions of the country, has been doing the unheard of – fighting also the legal battle and taking steps to ensure that Russia’s crimes are documented, investigated and prosecuted, both domestically and internationally. Ukraine must be supported in these efforts to ensure that victims/survivors see justice and accountability being done during their lifetimes.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewelinaochab/2025/09/28/war-crimes-trials-in-ukraine-and-the-pursuit-of-justice-as-the-war-continues/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

The post Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent study by CoinGecko, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency data, has highlighted an evolving trend in the investment preferences of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The survey, which included 2,549 participants, indicates that Bitcoin is no longer the automatic choice for initial investment for many. Continue Reading:Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-shift-toward-altcoins-in-crypto-market
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011322+7.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:23
Share
5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

The post 5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump’s UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.512-0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011322+7.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02862+1.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus