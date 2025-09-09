Wasabi confirms no impact from recent NPM package exploit

Key Takeaways
- Wasabi confirms its platform is not affected by the recent NPM package exploit.
- None of the vulnerable package versions are used in Wasabi’s products.
Wasabi confirmed today that its platform was not affected by a recent NPM package exploit.
The crypto trading platform assured users they can continue to trade and earn on the platform safely following the security incident that impacted other projects using compromised NPM packages.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/wasabi-not-affected-npm-package-exploit/