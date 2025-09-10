Washington Sues Crypto ATM Operator Over Fraud Allegations

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 22:56

The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Brian Schwalb, claims Athena Bitcoin turned a blind eye as its machines became a vehicle for scams targeting residents of the District.

According to the case, nearly all deposits processed through Athena’s ATMs during its early months — more than 90% — were linked to fraudulent activity.

Customers often lost thousands of dollars per incident, with one victim reportedly drained of $98,000 across multiple transactions. Despite knowing the risks, prosecutors say, Athena refused to refund users and continued to collect commissions.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

Schwalb described the company’s approach as exploitative, accusing it of prioritizing revenue over consumer safety. “These machines have become tools for criminals,” he said, vowing to claw back funds for victims and stop what he called predatory practices.

Athena controls roughly 13% of the 26,850 crypto ATMs in the U.S., making it one of the largest players in the space.

The case underscores how state and local officials are stepping in with enforcement actions, even as federal regulators ease away from the aggressive litigation-heavy tactics that defined the SEC’s previous leadership.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Washington Sues Crypto ATM Operator Over Fraud Allegations appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01651+1.41%
Union
U$0.00945-3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02045-5.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Wall Street surges along with rate cut odds