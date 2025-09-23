Watch new Fed Governor Stephen Miran speak live on the economy and interest rates

[The stream is slated to start at Noon ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

New Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran speaks Monday to the Economic Club of New York to explain his views on the economy and monetary policy.

The appearance comes less than a week after Miran voiced the lone dissent from the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to lower its key overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point. Instead, Miran favored a half-point reduction.

Miran was confirmed last Tuesday, after President Donald Trump nominated him to fill the vacancy created when former Governor Adriana Kugler unexpectedly resigned in early August. The term expires on Jan. 31, 2026, and Miran is not expected to be reappointed for a full 14-year term.

Prior to coming to the Fed, he served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, a position from which he has taken a leave and will return to after his stint at the central bank.

Read more:

St. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cuts

Fed Governor Miran says he did not tell Trump how he would vote on rates this week

The Fed’s rate cut masked large internal differences about where policy is going

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.