Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders

The statement marks a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, particularly $BTC.

But while Bitcoin is undoubtedly the must-have crypto in every trader’s portfolio, there are other alternatives for those on the lookout for newer projects that are shaping up to be the best crypto to buy, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Brandt’s Formula: Mix Bitcoin with Traditional Investments

In a post on X, seasoned trader Peter Brandt advised Gen Z investors to put 10% of their investments into Bitcoin.

Source: X/@PeterLBrandt

It’s an interesting take, as many would consider Brandt a traditional trader, having begun his career in 1976. That’s why it also isn’t surprising that, aside from Bitcoin, he recommended putting 20% into real estate and 70% into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

Brandt’s advice reflects the blurring of the lines between the cryptocurrency market and traditional finance, and the growing adoption of crypto as a legitimate investment.

According to Security.org, more and more Americans are considering buying cryptocurrencies in the future, from only 51% in 2023 to 62% in 2025.

Source: Security.org

Of these cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remains the most sought-after among American investors. But if you’re in the market for other alternatives to more established coins, then here are a few worth considering:

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Building the Next Phase of the Bitcoin Ecosystem

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin doesn’t need any introduction – it is the biggest and most popular digital currency on the planet. But it’s not without its flaws.

For one, transactions on the blockchain are notoriously slow and expensive. Plus, you can’t use $BTC for more advanced applications, like staking.

This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. It’s a project that aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer-2 (L2) network.

The L2 will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine, giving it considerably faster transaction speeds, which translates to lower fees. This will also expand $BTC’s utility so you can do more with it, including staking and interacting with dApps.

The $HYPER token is your key to unlocking the best Bitcoin Hyper has to offer. Once the L2 launches, you’ll be able to use it to pay for transaction fees, earn governance rights, and access exclusive features.

For now, you can get $HYPER tokens for only $0.012965 through the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page. After buying $HYPER, you can also stake it and enjoy 65% p.a. in rewards.

The presale, by the way, has drawn a huge amount of investor interest, with $17.9M+ already raised. Whales are also circling the presale. Just yesterday, one investor bought $86,821 worth of $HYPER.

Ready to help build the next phase of the Bitcoin ecosystem? Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Simplifying Finding the Best Up-and-Coming Cryptocurrencies

If you’re a trader who’s always on the lookout for the best crypto to buy, then Snorter Token ($SNORT) will help make your job a lot easier.

Once the project’s Snorter Bot launches, you’ll be able to run it on the Telegram messaging app and do all your trading from there. That includes sniping, copying trades, and managing your portfolio.

Aside from its trading features, it will also have rugpull protection. This will prevent you from being scammed, as new crypto projects can typically be extra risky.

$SNORT is the project’s native token. Holding this will give you exclusive benefits, including unlimited snipes, low transaction fees, and voting rights on fees, features, and on-chain expansions.

Each token costs $0.1053, which is available from its official presale website. You also have the option to stake your $SNORT to earn passive rewards set at 116% p.a. Either way, you’ll be able to claim your tokens when the presale – which has already raised more than $4M – ends.

That, by the way, will happen in just 26 days. So there’s not much time left for you to get your hands on $SNORT at its current early-bird price.

As a serious trader, Snorter Bot can change how you trade for the better. Don’t be left behind. Buy your Snorter Tokens ($SNORT) today.

3. Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA) – Helping Save Pandas, One Token at a Time

With around just 1,864 pandas remaining in the wild, Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA) wants to save all of them through its crypto fundraiser.

The premise is simple: raise funds to free pandas in captivity and boost their population through its panda birth initiative.

To achieve this, the team is running a quick, 33-day presale of its $PANDA tokens through its official website. Having launched on September 15, the crypto fundraiser has already gone through three of its 11 price increase stages and raised over $3M.

Tokens are currently priced at $0.03138, with the next price increase coming up in less than three days from now, bringing the token’s value to $0.03515.

The presale is set to end on October 18, at which time you’ll be able to claim your purchased tokens instantly. From there, the actual project will kick off, including putting up billboards, activating the panda birth initiative, and the token listing on top CEXs.

If you love pandas and want to see them thrive, then this could be the crypto presale you’ve been looking for.

Read the Pudgy Pandas whitepaper for more information.

Overall, the market still has plenty to offer if you’re a trader looking for the best crypto to buy but want those that are fresh and with plenty of promise. In that case, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and Pudgy Pandas ($PANDA) are definitely worth considering.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Watch Out for the Best Crypto to Buy as Peter Brandt Recommends Bitcoin to Gen Z Traders appeared first on Coindoo.