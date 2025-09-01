Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events in the Coming Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a decline in sentiment last week with Bitcoin dipping below $110,000 after a prolonged period.

While the decline last week was due to macroeconomic developments, numerous altcoin events and economic developments in the new week may affect the cryptocurrency market.

(All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time)

Monday, September 1st

WLFI – WLFI will become tradable and transferable on the Ethereum network.

STRK – Starknet will reach a major milestone in decentralized ordering on September 1st.

ETH – Ethereum Fusaka mainnet will release Holesky and Sepolia client versions on September 1st.

Tether will discontinue USDT support on five major networks, including Kusama and EOS, starting September 1.

Starknet has approved the v0.14.0 proposal, which will be available on mainnet on September 1st.

UK-based Cel AI announced plans to switch from the London Stock Exchange to the AQSE on September 1 to further its Bitcoin strategy.

US Labor Day – US Markets Closed.

Tuesday, September 2nd

Margaret Ryan, the new director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, will begin her duties on September 2.

12:00 – Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) Annual (Expected: 2.0%, Previous: 2.0%)

Wednesday, September 3rd

ONDO – Ondo Finance will launch an on-chain US stock trading platform on September 3.

US CFTC member Kristin Johnson will resign.

21:00 – FED will publish the Beige Book document.

Thursday, September 4th

Taipei Blockchain Week 2025

3:30 PM – US Initial Jobless Claims (Expected: 229k, Previous: 229k)

Friday, September 5th

The final list of winners of the BNB Chain Annual Awards will be announced on September 5th.

3:30 PM – US Average Hourly Earnings (Monthly) (August) (Expected: 0.3%, Previous: 0.3%)

3:30 PM – US Nonfarm Payrolls (August) (Expected: 74k, Previous: 73k)

3:30 PM – US Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.3%, Previous: 4.2%)

