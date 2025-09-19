The post Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to reserve access to premium spring water through a transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem of natural water springs, is excited to introduce its first natural water well, Satra Brunn.

The Sätra Brunn well is one of Sweden’s oldest and best-preserved natural spring water wells, located in a 324-year-old Swedish village. Every water source added to the network will be measured according to the pedigree and based on the foundations of the historically reliable Satra Brunn natural spring, a well that has endured since the 18th century.

The Satra Brunn well secures the first 66 million liters of the annually replenished mineral water supply, starting in January 2027, for the next 150 years. Each liter of water secured in the Satra Brunn well is fully backed by a corresponding Water150 token, issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the Longhouse Water S.A., a Luxembourg public limited liability company.

Hence, the first batch of 66 million Water150 tokens to enter circulation will fully back the annual supply from the Satra Brunn well.

The project uses blockchain technology as a barrierless and transparent ecosystem to connect users to naturally filtered, high-quality, and sustainably managed drinking water per year for at least 150 years, starting in 2027. The amount of Water150 tokens in circulation is a verifiable measure of the volume of annual water flow available within the ecosystem, audited by independent third parties.

The W150 token is one of the first real-world asset (RWA) utility tokens to get the full approval of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the body responsible for the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) cryptocurrency regulatory standard recognized and adopted throughout Europe.

Water150 is building a global network of 1,000 premium mineral water sources like Satra Brunn, managed according to the high standards of the Longhouse Water Quality Standard (in line with WHO, FDA, and Swedish National Food Administration recommendations) for purity and sustainability. The tests will be according to ISO 17025, the international standard for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

At full strength, the 210 billion Water150 tokens in circulation will back the corresponding quantity of water reserved annually for at least the next 150 years, starting in January 2027.

According to the Water150 whitepaper published on July 25th, each W150 token automatically issues 1 DROP voucher per year via its smart contract, redeemable for 1 liter of premium spring water within the same year, for at least 150 years starting January 1, 2027. Redemption uses and burns the DROP voucher but does not affect the W150 token, ensuring ongoing access rights. Token holders can opt for self-tapping at certified wells or pay for bottling/distribution at competitive rates, with the process beginning in 2027.

About Water150: Water150 is an innovative blockchain-based project created by the Longhouse Foundation, aimed at securing access to premium spring water through a secure, tokenized ecosystem. Led by Longhouse Water150 S.A. in Luxembourg, it connects certified wells—starting with historic sources like Sätra Brunn—to a network of 1,000 springs, managed under the rigorous Longhouse Water Quality Standard for purity and sustainability. Water150 empowers users to secure long-term water rights, fostering a transparent, 150-year vision of hydration backed by real-world assets.

Disclaimer: This crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The offeror of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication. For full details, see the WATER150 whitepaper at wp.water150.io or contact Water150 S.A. at [email protected]