Wayfinder unveils cross-chain crypto trading AI agents with HyperliquidEVM support

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/25 16:49
Wayfinder launched the Open Alpha of its AI-powered crypto platform, giving users access to cross-chain trading and smart contract agents and triggering a sharp rally in the PROMPT token’s price.

Summary
  • Wayfinder’s platform now publicly offers AI agents for transactions, smart contracts, perps trading, and predictions.
  • PROMPT price jumped 75% on launch day (Aug 23) and added another 40% the following day, peaking at $0.40, signaling strong demand for Wayfinder’s AI agents.

After months of private testing, Wayfinder has launched the Open Alpha of its crypto AI platform, giving anyone access to AI-powered agents, including transaction, contract, perpetuals, and prediction agents. All agents are powered by HyperliquidEVM, enabling fast and efficient execution of trades, smart contracts, and cross-chain operations across multiple blockchains.

The platform also includes the BRAP engine for smooth token swaps, bridging, and gas management, while fiat on-ramping via Stripe allows users to buy crypto directly with a credit card.

Users can explore market opportunities through the Discovery page, featuring top gainers, Pump.fun graduates, yield opportunities, and more.

PROMPT rally signals strong demand for Wayfinder’s agents

The launch sparked a huge jump in the PROMPT token‘s price, which surged 75% on launch day, August 23, with the rally continuing yesterday, gaining an additional 40% and reaching a peak of $0.40. For context, PROMPT is the native token of the Wayfinder platform, used for transactions, gas fees, and unlocking premium features, so the surge reflects strong demand for agents on the platform.

However, with the RSI deep in overbought territory at 87, a sharp pullback appears inevitable, with a potential drop toward $0.20, the previous resistance now acting as support.

