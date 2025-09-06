We now expect a 50bps Fed cut in September – Standard Chartered

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:34
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.67-0.10%
SIX
SIX$0.02143+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09905+4.08%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01685+2.24%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0303-0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699-2.78%

August non-farm payrolls rose just 22k, well below the 75k consensus; three-month average is now 29k. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, breaking above its range of the last 15 months/ Payrolls also softened between the July and September 2024 FOMC meetings, resulting in a 50bps cut, Standard Chartered’s economists John Davies and Steve Englander report.

From ‘solid’ to soft in less than six weeks

“The US labour-market report for August was softer than expected. Headline non-farm payrolls rose just 22k, versus the 75k consensus. Average weekly hours and y/y hourly earnings were also below consensus, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, breaking above its range of the last 15 months to a level last seen during the post-COVID recovery in 2021. While Fed Chair Powell was still describing the labour market as “solid” as recently as the 30 July FOMC, his stance had clearly changed by his Jackson Hole speech on 22 August. We think the August labour-market data has opened the door to a ‘catch-up’ 50bps rate cut at the September FOMC meeting, just as it did this time last year (we previously expected a 25bps cut).”

“Fed rate-cut pricing, now at 28-29bps for September, has yet to shift firmly in that direction. We recognise that we are moving early, but we expect preliminary revisions to employment data for April 2024 to March 2025 (due next week) to support our 50bps call. We maintain our view that headline payrolls and unemployment data underplay the degree of labour-market softening given distortions from the birth-death adjustment and the more clear-cut decline in the employment-population ratio. We still doubt that the growth and inflation backdrop will allow for further easing beyond September, but after an initial 50bps cut, it could take time for the market to price in a slower subsequent pace of cuts.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-we-now-expect-a-50bps-fed-cut-in-september-standard-chartered-202509051641

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0.01217+13.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02375-0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15518-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,131.07-0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0655-17.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13633+0.40%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?