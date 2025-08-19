Homepage > News > Editorial > We STILL already won

When I first wrote Bitcoin SV already won, I argued that the great battles over protocol and scaling had been decided. The original design, Satoshi’s design, had been vindicated by history. What remained was the war of education and adoption. On that front, I think BSV has been (purposely and maliciously) dragged into tangents and unnecessary bickering in the blockchain economy.

Years later, the evidence is even clearer. We are still here, still building, and still winning on the technology while still suffering in communications, education, and adoption.

The imitators have completely failed to catch up; they have drifted into ever more convoluted experiments, desperate to escape the simple truth: Bitcoin was right the first time.

But they still think they have won for no other reason than market cap measured in dollars.

But as a wise man once said: “If they win, they lose, because they cannot scale.”

Looking back: The predictions came true

In that first essay, I wrote that BSV had already demonstrated the victory of the UTXO model, the unbounded block size limit, and the principle of “simplify, don’t complicate.” Since then, those truths have only hardened.

Protocol stability: BSV’s decision to restore and lock the base protocol means that developers build on a bedrock. Contrast this with Ethereum, where the rules of the game change constantly through forks and governance experiments.

What was once a prediction is now a retrospective. The experiments elsewhere were not paths forward. They were detours into cul-de-sacs designed to raise capital and excitement, and nothing more.

The cult of over-engineering

The problem with BTC, BCH, Ethereum, and their satellites is not simply that they disagree with BSV. It is that they have built castles on sand on purpose. Developer-governed systems are designed to be tinkered with. They see blockchains as novel experiments; play-things for them to mess with. They don’t see the value of a protocol set in stone because they think Satoshi was wrong to implement bitcoin with simplicity.

Take BTC’s Lightning Network: advocates promised that this patchwork of hashed time locks and liquidity channels would solve scaling. In practice, it became a kind of Rube Goldberg machine; a complex contraption designed to do a simple task badly. So badly, in fact, that the only reason that it works at all is because of deep compromises that have been made to centralize paths and channels for the sake of user experience while still calling their wholly separate network a new “layer on bitcoin.”

It’s as if Visa (NASDAQ: V) announced that bar tabs were its new “Layer 2” instead of just scaling on the path of least resistance.

Ethereum fares no better. Rollups, bridges, zero-knowledge proofs: each is clever, but together they form an impossible architecture. Every “solution” requires new trust assumptions, new attack surfaces, new risks. It is the software equivalent of a traveling salesman wandering further and further from home, only to realize the destination could have been reached by a direct road all along.

Meanwhile, the elegance of Bitcoin’s UTXO model requires none of this. One ledger, one protocol, infinite scale.

The core truth: Simplicity scales

The genius of Bitcoin lies not in exotic mathematics, but in the humility of simplicity. Each UTXO is an independent coin. Each block is a simple batch of transactions. Unlock the block size, transaction size, script limits, and a few other variables, and let miners compete to scale the network organically.

This is not just about payments. The same model applies to big data, identity, supply chain, and communications. Because the base protocol is simple and unbounded, complex applications can be built as overlays, schemas, indexes, and services that use the chain as their foundation.

Bitcoin becomes not just a currency but a universal database of timestamped truth.

By abandoning SPV, BTC forfeited this future. By refusing unbounded blocks, BCH capped its own ambitions. By rejecting simplicity, Ethereum locked itself into endless patchwork, and everyone else is following their lead.

Teranode: The decisive leap

If the first victory was conceptual, the next is numerical. Teranode, BSV’s enterprise-grade node software, is designed for throughput measured not in thousands of transactions per second (TPS), but in millions.

Solana brags about tens of thousands of TPS.

Visa and Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) peak in the tens of thousands as well.

Teranode aims for four to five orders of magnitude more.

This is not a marginal gain, but a civilizational leap. For the first time in history, a single public ledger can handle not just global payments, but global data. From microtransactions to metanet-scale communications, the technical ceiling vanishes.

The point is not that BSV will compete with Visa or Solana. The point is that BSV renders their categories obsolete.

Why we STILL already won

The status quo is increasingly ominous. Competing blockchains spiral into complexity. Governments flirt with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), promising efficiency but delivering little more but surveillance in place of sovereignty.

Social media giants and data monopolists continue to extract value from human behavior itself, treating individuals as mere nodes in their profit machinery.

But the real battle, the battle to scale bitcoin, was won years ago. You just haven’t heard about it because they have very successfully convinced you that it shouldn’t scale.

But the blueprint exists. The technology runs. The economic incentives are aligned. The rest is adoption, culture, and patience.

We STILL already won because:

The only scalable model is the one Satoshi designed.

The only implementation that has remained faithful to that design is BSV.

The only path forward is through simplicity and a “slowly then suddenly” business development strategy.

A call to builders

The challenge now is not to invent a new base layer, but to use the one that works.

That means building applications that treat data as money:

BitcoinSchema.org to standardize the simple primitives.

to standardize the simple primitives. SigmaIdentity.com to link keys to identities securely.

to link keys to identities securely. 1SatOrdinals.com to manage assets as digital property.

to manage assets as digital property. Overlays to manage where your apps, tokens and other data lives commercially.

This is what true Web3 looks like: not speculation on cartoon animals packaged on shiny exchanges, but real systems where identities, assets, and interactions are bound by cryptographic truth, not by corporate whim or state capitalism.

Conclusion: The inevitable trajectory

When history is written, the great blockchain experiments of the 2010s and 2020s will be remembered not as rivals to Bitcoin, but as distractions from it. The malice of the small blockers, the predatory decisions of Silicon Valley, complexity of Lightning, the fragility of bridges, the novelty of ZK rollups; they all will fade like forgotten detours on the way back to the main road.

BSV remains the main road. Unbounded, simple, inevitable.

We STILL already won. The only question is how long it will take for the world to realize it. And when they do, they will discover that the tools were waiting all along.

Now is the time to build.

Watch: Developers can propel the BSV blockchain forward

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>