The post Wealth effect stock market recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Stock market growth that seems impervious to tariffs, politics and a moribund jobs picture is in turn powering consumer spending and putting a floor under an economy that many expected to be teetering on the brink of recession by now. Economic data this week painted a surprisingly bright picture of recent trends. Consumer spending in August was stronger than expected and so was income. Companies and households continue to order big-ticket items while inflation has been relatively soft. Even housing showed signs of life, with new sales hitting a three-year high in August. Previously, such trends had been powered by trillions in stimulus from both congressional spending and low interest rates and liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve. But the narrative now is shifting towards the ever-popular wealth effect coming from Wall Street and a succession of new highs in major stock indexes despite lofty valuations. “I do think that goes to the bounce in the stock market and the wealth effect,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Friday on CNBC. “I think all of the spending is coming from the well-to-do high-income high-net-worth households that are seeing their stock portfolios are up and they’re feeling a lot better off and they’re spending.” Indeed, the market has seen a stair-step climb higher this year, boosted by massive AI spending, no doubt, but also rallying thanks to strength in big industrial companies and communications giants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 9%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is up 23%. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Dow and Nasdaq Consumers are almost always happier when stocks are up and unemployment is low, as is… The post Wealth effect stock market recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Stock market growth that seems impervious to tariffs, politics and a moribund jobs picture is in turn powering consumer spending and putting a floor under an economy that many expected to be teetering on the brink of recession by now. Economic data this week painted a surprisingly bright picture of recent trends. Consumer spending in August was stronger than expected and so was income. Companies and households continue to order big-ticket items while inflation has been relatively soft. Even housing showed signs of life, with new sales hitting a three-year high in August. Previously, such trends had been powered by trillions in stimulus from both congressional spending and low interest rates and liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve. But the narrative now is shifting towards the ever-popular wealth effect coming from Wall Street and a succession of new highs in major stock indexes despite lofty valuations. “I do think that goes to the bounce in the stock market and the wealth effect,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Friday on CNBC. “I think all of the spending is coming from the well-to-do high-income high-net-worth households that are seeing their stock portfolios are up and they’re feeling a lot better off and they’re spending.” Indeed, the market has seen a stair-step climb higher this year, boosted by massive AI spending, no doubt, but also rallying thanks to strength in big industrial companies and communications giants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 9%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is up 23%. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Dow and Nasdaq Consumers are almost always happier when stocks are up and unemployment is low, as is…

Wealth effect stock market recession

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:43
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006003+0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012802-15.87%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9547+3.98%
Union
U$0.01051+1.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00496-2.16%

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., Sept. 17, 2025.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Stock market growth that seems impervious to tariffs, politics and a moribund jobs picture is in turn powering consumer spending and putting a floor under an economy that many expected to be teetering on the brink of recession by now.

Economic data this week painted a surprisingly bright picture of recent trends.

Consumer spending in August was stronger than expected and so was income. Companies and households continue to order big-ticket items while inflation has been relatively soft. Even housing showed signs of life, with new sales hitting a three-year high in August.

Previously, such trends had been powered by trillions in stimulus from both congressional spending and low interest rates and liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve.

But the narrative now is shifting towards the ever-popular wealth effect coming from Wall Street and a succession of new highs in major stock indexes despite lofty valuations.

“I do think that goes to the bounce in the stock market and the wealth effect,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Friday on CNBC. “I think all of the spending is coming from the well-to-do high-income high-net-worth households that are seeing their stock portfolios are up and they’re feeling a lot better off and they’re spending.”

Indeed, the market has seen a stair-step climb higher this year, boosted by massive AI spending, no doubt, but also rallying thanks to strength in big industrial companies and communications giants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 9%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is up 23%.

Stock chart icon

Dow and Nasdaq

Consumers are almost always happier when stocks are up and unemployment is low, as is currently the case. However, sentiment this year as measured by the University of Michigan has been in a steady decline, falling 23% since January when President Donald Trump took office.

A double-edged sword

The Michigan gauge fell 5.3% in September, though survey Director Joanne Hsu noted an anomaly: “Sentiment for consumers with larger stock holdings held steady in September, while for those with smaller or no holdings, sentiment decreased.”

That makes sense considering the stock market has set a succession of new records this month. Being that the top 10% of earners in the U.S. own 87% of the market, according to St. Louis Fed data, asset holders have reason to be pleased.

That’s also, according to Zandi, a reason why the economic strength could be built on sand.

“The economy’s very vulnerable if the stock market does turn south, for whatever reason,” he said. “People start seeing red on their screens and not green on their screens and the savings rate goes up not down. In the current context of no job growth, that’s recession.”

Concerns over the stock market primarily focus on valuations, with the S&P 500 currently trading at 22.5 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, well above both the five- (19.9) and 10-year (18.6) trends, according to FactSet.

For all that, recent economic data indicates few recession pressures.

Consumer spending in August increased 0.6%, according to Commerce Department numbers released Friday that were better than expected. Spending adjusted for inflation rose 0.4%, indicating consumers are still able to weather price increases.

On inflation, the annual rate is still well in excess of the Fed’s 2% target, with core holding at 2.9%. But monthly increases are about in line with previous trends and Wall Street forecasts, putting the Fed on target almost certainly for an October rate cut and perhaps another when it meets again in December.

“The economy has continued to surprise to the upside and despite the negativity captured in surveys and expressed by commentators, actions speak louder than words and consumers continue to spend, which is why corporate profits continue to exceed expectations,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management.

More good news, more danger

There was other good economic news this week as well.

Gross domestic product grew at a 3.8% annualized pace in the second quarter, according to a revision Thursday that was half a percentage point higher than previously thought. Again, the reason for the upside surprise was because consumer spending was considerably stronger than the prior estimate. Moreover, the Atlanta Fed raised its GDP tracking estimate for the third quarter, pushing the expected growth rate up to 3.9%, or 0.6 percentage point higher than the last update a week ago.

Also, durable goods orders unexpectedly increased while new home sales surged 20%. All that came as a rise in jobless claims a couple weeks ago turned out to be a blip, with layoffs remaining low, though payroll growth has also been static at best.

Even if it’s primarily consumers at the top end driving the growth, the macroeconomic numbers are at the very least telling a story of stability.

“Often, when people feel pessimistic about the near-future economy, they begin reigning in spending, but that hasn’t been the case thus far,” said Elizabeth Renter, senior economist at consumer site NerdWallet. “In fact, the strength of the consumer is credited with keeping the economy strong for the past handful of years, despite high inflation, high [interest] rates and great uncertainty.”

However, Renter also noted the knife’s edge that the economy sits on, with a broad swath of consumers not joining the stock market party and thus feeling down, and overall sentiment levels consistent with recessions.

“Wealth provides some insulation from perceived economic volatility, and investors have been largely doing OK,” she said. “Consumers are attuned to the current economic risks — inflation and labor market weakness. This could be due to first-hand experiences — food prices rose significantly last month — or because they’re on edge from headlines tracking key economic data. In any case, people aren’t feeling great about the economy, their place within it or where it’s all headed.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/27/wealth-effect-stock-market-recession.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07538+1.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012979-14.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23113-0.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00497-1.97%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22963+0.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01989-0.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01682+1.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended