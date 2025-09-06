Web3 Creative Asset Platform Ultiland Partners with StarAI to Advance Art RWA Creation, Monetization, and Trading

2025/09/06 15:00
Ultiland, a Web3 platform for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), today announced its strategic partnership with StarAI, an AI-powered Web3 intelligence and creative platform. Using this partnership, the two companies aim to advance how Web3 users and art creators interact on the decentralized landscape, promoting enriching interactions and encouraging economic growth.

Ultiland is a Web3 platform that specializes in creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs). Through its technology, the platform processes creative capital, artworks, and IPs to circulate as tokenized assets on-chain. On the other hand, StarAI is an AI and Web3 content creation platform that enables creators to monetize digital works using cutting-edge AI tools and blockchain mechanisms.

Driving Art RWA Growth Using AI

The core of this partnership involves the integration of StarAI’s artificial intelligence infrastructure into Ultiland’s art-focused RWA platform. By leveraging StarAI’s extraordinary Create-to-Mine architecture, Ultiland is now well-prepared to enable its creators and users to monetize their artworks across various blockchain networks. Based on its alliance with StarAI, Ultiland is set to give creators an efficient way to convert their creative arts into monetary value through models like Trade-to-Earn and Pay-to-Earn. Ultiland praised this partnership as a further important move towards enabling user-driven digital art monetization in its ecosystem.

Ultiland utilizes this collaboration as a tech innovation that allows creators to turn their creative works into tangible rewards. StarAI’s integration is crucial as it will enhance digital art production on Ultiland’s platform, utilizing innovative AI tools that help to improve both quality and volume across the RWA network. By embracing this partnership, Ultiland caters to the needs of artists, creators, and digital enthusiasts using its platform by combining blockchain abilities with AI to allow efficient trading, monetization, and creation of digital assets.

Ultiland and StarAI: Working To Advance Digital Economy

The alliance between Ultiland and StarAI highlights a continuing fusion of the two growing sectors: RWA powered by blockchain and decentralized AI built on Web3. By connecting AI-streamlined workflows with RWA-based ownership and Web3 economic models, Ultiland uses its alliance with StarAI to advance how creators and users can monetize their creativity and talent across its platform.

The partnership of the two firms indicates a wider trend towards infusing AI with RWAs. The two fields are facilitating explosive growth and are on the trajectory to greater amalgamation. This amalgamation is redefining the financial space, democratizing access, and improving operational effectiveness across sectors.  

