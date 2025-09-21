Web3 education platform Giggle Academy announces acceptance of cryptocurrency donations

PANews reported on September 21 that Giggle Academy, a Web3 education platform supported by CZ, announced that it would accept cryptocurrency donations. It is reported that all donation transactions will be put on the chain and fully traceable without the need for legal currency. The donation funds are intended to promote community building and creator incentives.

