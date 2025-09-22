The post Web3 games that families can enjoy together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: My Neighbor Alice turns island building into a cooperative, NFT-powered experience for all ages. Pudgy Party delivers fast-paced action and customization through accessible gameplay and playful aesthetics. Pixels and Axie Infinity subtly introduce blockchain concepts while encouraging creativity and teamwork. Exploring digital ownership through family play The perception of gaming as a solitary activity is giving way to more social, collaborative formats—particularly in the emerging Web3 space. For families looking to introduce younger members to blockchain in a fun, approachable way, a new generation of games blends entertainment with light-touch education on topics like NFTs, wallets, and decentralized marketplaces. Four games stand out for offering accessible mechanics, gentle learning curves, and gameplay that appeals across generations. These titles serve as a welcoming entry point into Web3 without requiring prior crypto knowledge. But for those who are more involved in the cryptocurrencies centered around crypto gaming, we suggest you check out our blockchain gaming news section. My Neighbor Alice is a relaxed multiplayer builder game that draws clear inspiration from titles like Animal Crossing. Players create and customize virtual islands, trade items, and participate in seasonal activities. Built on the Chromia blockchain, it also introduces players to the concept of onchain ownership through tradable land plots and collectibles as NFTs. A browser-based format and real-time multiplayer mode make it well-suited for family play, with over 108,000 active users engaging in shared quests and creative building. They also have their own crypto: ALICE. Pudgy Party, launched by Mythical Games and starring the Pudgy Penguins IP, uses a light-hearted Battle Royale format to bring families together in competitive matches. Suitable for players of all skill levels, it features customizable characters and a bright, animated world. With support for up to 20 participants per match and over 500,000 downloads since launch, it’s… The post Web3 games that families can enjoy together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: My Neighbor Alice turns island building into a cooperative, NFT-powered experience for all ages. Pudgy Party delivers fast-paced action and customization through accessible gameplay and playful aesthetics. Pixels and Axie Infinity subtly introduce blockchain concepts while encouraging creativity and teamwork. Exploring digital ownership through family play The perception of gaming as a solitary activity is giving way to more social, collaborative formats—particularly in the emerging Web3 space. For families looking to introduce younger members to blockchain in a fun, approachable way, a new generation of games blends entertainment with light-touch education on topics like NFTs, wallets, and decentralized marketplaces. Four games stand out for offering accessible mechanics, gentle learning curves, and gameplay that appeals across generations. These titles serve as a welcoming entry point into Web3 without requiring prior crypto knowledge. But for those who are more involved in the cryptocurrencies centered around crypto gaming, we suggest you check out our blockchain gaming news section. My Neighbor Alice is a relaxed multiplayer builder game that draws clear inspiration from titles like Animal Crossing. Players create and customize virtual islands, trade items, and participate in seasonal activities. Built on the Chromia blockchain, it also introduces players to the concept of onchain ownership through tradable land plots and collectibles as NFTs. A browser-based format and real-time multiplayer mode make it well-suited for family play, with over 108,000 active users engaging in shared quests and creative building. They also have their own crypto: ALICE. Pudgy Party, launched by Mythical Games and starring the Pudgy Penguins IP, uses a light-hearted Battle Royale format to bring families together in competitive matches. Suitable for players of all skill levels, it features customizable characters and a bright, animated world. With support for up to 20 participants per match and over 500,000 downloads since launch, it’s…

Web3 games that families can enjoy together

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:04
Source: https://coincodex.com/article/73501/web3-games-that-families-can-enjoy-together/

