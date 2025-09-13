Web3 needs to rely on Web2 to survive

Web3’s mass adoption depends on embracing Web2 infrastructure, not replacing it. Gradual integration builds trust and accelerates mainstream acceptance.

Opinion by: Richard Johnson, chief operating officer of Data Guardians Network

In the ongoing drive to increase Web3 adoption, many Web3 enthusiasts and organizations continue to call for industries to move away from Web2 processes.

Whether it’s trying to make Web3 tools feel like a Web2 application or redefining business models to focus more on Web3 infrastructure, there is a vocal group that believes in demolishing Web2 for Web3 to grow.

