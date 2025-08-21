Web3 Platform Intoverse Integrates BridgingFi to Enable Institutional Access to Tokenized Real-World Assets

Intoverse (TOX), a multi-layered crypto platform that efficiently integrates with the decentralized ecosystems, today announced a strategic alliance with BridgingFi, a UK-based RWA platform that connects traditional finance and DeFi. This partnership has led to the integration of Intoverse’s Web3 network directly into BridgingFi, enabling its cryptocurrency platform to function within the RWA ecosystem.

Intoverse, also commonly recognized as INTO, is a Web3 social networking platform that utilizes decentralized identities to provide users with a safe and seamless approach to managing digital presence. On the other hand, BridgingFi is a real-world asset tokenization platform that connects TradFi with decentralized networks.

Intoverse Leverages BridgingFi’s RWA Expertise

With this development, Intoverse aims to improve its crypto relevance by allowing its institutional users to access real-world asset markets, seeking to enhance the platform’s capital productivity and broaden the utilities of its crypto offerings. The partnership is part of Intoverse’s commitment to respond to the surging demand for tokenized real-world institutional investment instruments in the Web3 landscape.

According to the data highlighted above, BridgingFi’s main products, including RWA pool, dToken, dVault, and dBridge, support property-backed loans, tokenized private credits, and ESG debt financing instruments. By infusing BridgingFi’s lending capabilities into Intoverse’s decentralized network, Intoverse aims to develop a multi-faceted Web3 ecosystem made up of RWA and DeFi.

The tokenized RWA market is experiencing rapid growth. This month, it surpassed $25 billion in market capitalization, fuelled by heightened demand for tokenized U.S. treasuries and private credit. BridgingFi has been playing a crucial role in expediting the adoption of real-world assets by offering a safe and compliant decentralized space for asset tokenization.

By incorporating BridgingFi’s RWA infrastructure into Intoverse’s Web3 platform, INTO took an advanced move by enabling more accessible yield opportunities and real-world financial lending instruments to institutional users and even individual investors.

What Does This Collaboration Mean For the Finance Industry?

The partnership between Intoverse and BridgingFi is a calculated move to spur the growth of INTO’s platform. This initiative is anticipated to provide greater product options to allow Intoverse institutional customers and even wealthy individuals to take advantage of RWA as collateral for financial growth.

This means Intoverse customers can now buy tokenized real-world assets directly from BridgingFi’s platform. Once acquired, they can use these assets as collateral in DeFi to access investment opportunities. This alliance indicates rising integration of real-world investment tools into blockchain protocols, unlocking possibilities to redefine the financial space.