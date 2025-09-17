Web3 smartphone maker Nothing completes $200 million Series C funding round at $1.3 billion valuation

PANews reported on September 17th that Nothing, the Web3 smartphone developer, announced the completion of a $200 million Series C funding round at a $1.3 billion valuation. The company previously partnered with Polygon to launch the blockchain-powered Nothing Phone . Tiger Global led the round, with participation from existing investors including GV, Highland Europe, EQT, Latitude, I2BF, and Tapestry. This new round brings Nothing's total funding to over $450 million.

"This marks a new chapter for us: from building the only emerging smartphone company in the past decade to building an AI-native platform that integrates software and hardware," said founder Carl Pei. The company plans to launch its first batch of AI-native devices next year.