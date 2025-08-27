Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia, Offers 240 Tokens via Coinbase Prime

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 16:33
Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users, offering direct access to up to 240 cryptocurrencies through its low‑cost platform and a stated spread of 30 basis points. The service, provided in partnership with Coinbase Prime for trading infrastructure, institutional custody, financing and real‑time market data, allows Australians to trade digital […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/webull-launches-crypto-trading-in-australia-offers-240-tokens-via-coinbase-prime/

