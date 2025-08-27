Webull Resumes Cryptocurrency Trading for U.S. Customers on August 25, Serving 24 Million Users with $7 Billion Valuation

Webull Corp. has resumed cryptocurrency trading services for U.S. customers as of August 25, 2025, after suspending the service in 2023 amid preparations for an initial public offering. The platform, which has approximately 24 million users and is valued at around $7 billion, had previously halted crypto trading due to regulatory concerns. This reopening follows Webull’s June 2025 relaunch of crypto services in Brazil. The company disclosed in its latest SEC filing plans to expand crypto access to additional markets in the coming months. The move restores the ability for U.S. investors to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly through Webull’s trading platform, enhancing retail access to digital asset markets.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.