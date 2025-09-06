Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sunday & Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Week one of the NFL season is officially underway, and everyone needs some fantasy football rankings. Before we dive too far into the article, we’ll lay out some ground rules.

With the first two games of the week already in the books, no one from the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, or Los Angeles Chargers will be on this list. Only players for the Sunday and Monday games will be ranked.

The goal of these rankings is to help you decide on any start or sit decisions based on which player is ranked higher. Not only that, but these rankings should help you get an outlook for your fantasy football team in week one.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

One piece of general advice for week one is to be cautious of rookies. While certain rookies are still going to be ranked high due to matchup opportunity and talent, it’s something you should keep in mind.

Typically, rookies take time to earn a role in an NFL offense, and their rest of season outlook is much better than week one. That gives these veterans a bump in my week one rankings, while the rookies see a slight decrease.

Fantasy Football QB Rankings

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Josh Allen

3. Jayden Daniels

4. Baker Mayfield

5. Joe Burrow

6. Justin Fields

7. Bo Nix

8. Drake Maye

9. Kyler Murray

10. Jordan Love

11. Caleb Williams

12. Jared Goff

13. Brock Purdy

14. C.J. Stroud

15. Michael Penix Jr

16. Daniel Jones

17. Bryce Young

18. Tua Tagovailoa

19. Trevor Lawrence

20. Matthew Stafford

21. Geno Smith

22. Joe Flacco

23. Cam Ward

24. Aaron Rodgers

Fantasy Football RB Rankings

1. Bijan Robinson

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

3. Derrick Henry

4. Christian McCaffrey

5. Chase Brown

6. Bucky Irving

7. De’Von Achane

8. Jonathan Taylor

9. Josh Jacobs

10. Ashton Jeanty

12. Chuba Hubbard

13. Breece Hall

14. Kyren Williams

15. James Conner

16. Alvin Kamara

17. Kenneth Walker

18. James Cook

19. TreVeyon Henderson

20. Aaron Jones

21. D’Andre Swift

22. J.K. Dobbins

23. Tony Pollard,

24. David Montgomery

25. RJ Harvey

26. Tyrone Tracy

27. Travis Etienne

28. Jacory Croskey-Merritt

29. Jaylen Warren

30. Austin Ekeler

31. Jerome Ford

32. Jordan Mason

33. Tank Bigsby

34. Rhamondre Stevenson

35. Nick Chubb

36. Kaleb Johnson

37. Zach Charbonnet

38. Dylan Sampson

39. Braelon Allen

40. Cam Skattebo

41. Trey Benson

42. Ollie Gordon

43. Brian Robinson

44. Rachaad White

45. Woody Marks

46. Kendre Miller

47. Bhayshul Tuten

48. Roschon Johnson

Fantasy Football WR Rankings

1. Ja’Marr Chase

2. Nico Collins

3. Justin Jefferson

4. Malik Nabers

5. Drake London

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

7. Puka Nacua

8. Brian Thomas Jr

9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

10. Tee Higgins

11. Mike Evans

12. Tyreek Hill

13. Marvin Harrison Jr.

14. Tetairoa McMillan

15. Davante Adams

16. Garrett Wilson

17. Terry McLaurin

18. Courtland Sutton

19. Jerry Jeudy

20. Emeka Egbuka

21. DJ Moore

22. Calvin Ridley

23. Jaylen Waddle

24. Ricky Pearsall

25. Jameson Williams

26. DK Metcalf

27. Chris Olave

28. Stefon Diggs

29. Matthew Golden

30. Jakobi Meyers

31. Khalil Shakir

32. Zay Flowers

33. Josh Downs

34. Jayden Reed

35. Rome Odunze

36. Jauan Jennings

37. Travis Hunter

38. Deebo Samuel

39. Rashid Shaheed,

40. Michael Pittman Jr

41. Cedric Tillman,

42. Keon Coleman

43. Jayden Higgins

44. Marvin Mims Jr

45. Cooper Kupp

46. Xavier Legette

47. Romeo Doubs

48. Rashod Bateman

Fantasy Football TE Rankings

1. Brock Bowers

2. Trey McBride

3. George Kittle

4. T.J. Hockenson

5. David Njoku

6. Sam LaPorta

7. Evan Engram

8. Mark Andrews

9. Tucker Kraft

10. Tyler Warren

11. Cade Otton

12. Kyle Pitts

13. Colston Loveland

14. Jonnu Smith

15. Hunter Henry

17. Dalton Kincaid

18. Zach Ertz

19. Brenton Strange

20. Dalton Schultz

21. Chig Okonkwo

22. Elijah Arroyo

23. Harold Fannin Jr

24. Mason Taylor