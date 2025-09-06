Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sunday & Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Week one of the NFL season is officially underway, and everyone needs some fantasy football rankings. Before we dive too far into the article, we’ll lay out some ground rules.
With the first two games of the week already in the books, no one from the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, or Los Angeles Chargers will be on this list. Only players for the Sunday and Monday games will be ranked.
The goal of these rankings is to help you decide on any start or sit decisions based on which player is ranked higher. Not only that, but these rankings should help you get an outlook for your fantasy football team in week one.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
One piece of general advice for week one is to be cautious of rookies. While certain rookies are still going to be ranked high due to matchup opportunity and talent, it’s something you should keep in mind.
Typically, rookies take time to earn a role in an NFL offense, and their rest of season outlook is much better than week one. That gives these veterans a bump in my week one rankings, while the rookies see a slight decrease.
Fantasy Football QB Rankings
1. Lamar Jackson
2. Josh Allen
3. Jayden Daniels
4. Baker Mayfield
5. Joe Burrow
6. Justin Fields
7. Bo Nix
8. Drake Maye
9. Kyler Murray
10. Jordan Love
11. Caleb Williams
12. Jared Goff
13. Brock Purdy
14. C.J. Stroud
15. Michael Penix Jr
16. Daniel Jones
17. Bryce Young
18. Tua Tagovailoa
19. Trevor Lawrence
20. Matthew Stafford
21. Geno Smith
22. Joe Flacco
23. Cam Ward
24. Aaron Rodgers
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 20: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a third quarter touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Fantasy Football RB Rankings
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Jahmyr Gibbs
3. Derrick Henry
4. Christian McCaffrey
5. Chase Brown
6. Bucky Irving
7. De’Von Achane
8. Jonathan Taylor
9. Josh Jacobs
10. Ashton Jeanty
12. Chuba Hubbard
13. Breece Hall
14. Kyren Williams
15. James Conner
16. Alvin Kamara
17. Kenneth Walker
18. James Cook
19. TreVeyon Henderson
20. Aaron Jones
21. D’Andre Swift
22. J.K. Dobbins
23. Tony Pollard,
24. David Montgomery
25. RJ Harvey
26. Tyrone Tracy
27. Travis Etienne
28. Jacory Croskey-Merritt
29. Jaylen Warren
30. Austin Ekeler
31. Jerome Ford
32. Jordan Mason
33. Tank Bigsby
34. Rhamondre Stevenson
35. Nick Chubb
36. Kaleb Johnson
37. Zach Charbonnet
38. Dylan Sampson
39. Braelon Allen
40. Cam Skattebo
41. Trey Benson
42. Ollie Gordon
43. Brian Robinson
44. Rachaad White
45. Woody Marks
46. Kendre Miller
47. Bhayshul Tuten
48. Roschon Johnson
Fantasy Football WR Rankings
1. Ja’Marr Chase
2. Nico Collins
3. Justin Jefferson
4. Malik Nabers
5. Drake London
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
7. Puka Nacua
8. Brian Thomas Jr
9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
10. Tee Higgins
11. Mike Evans
12. Tyreek Hill
13. Marvin Harrison Jr.
14. Tetairoa McMillan
15. Davante Adams
16. Garrett Wilson
17. Terry McLaurin
18. Courtland Sutton
19. Jerry Jeudy
20. Emeka Egbuka
21. DJ Moore
22. Calvin Ridley
23. Jaylen Waddle
24. Ricky Pearsall
25. Jameson Williams
26. DK Metcalf
27. Chris Olave
28. Stefon Diggs
29. Matthew Golden
30. Jakobi Meyers
31. Khalil Shakir
32. Zay Flowers
33. Josh Downs
34. Jayden Reed
35. Rome Odunze
36. Jauan Jennings
37. Travis Hunter
38. Deebo Samuel
39. Rashid Shaheed,
40. Michael Pittman Jr
41. Cedric Tillman,
42. Keon Coleman
43. Jayden Higgins
44. Marvin Mims Jr
45. Cooper Kupp
46. Xavier Legette
47. Romeo Doubs
48. Rashod Bateman
BALTIMORE, MD – JANUARY 28: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
Fantasy Football TE Rankings
1. Brock Bowers
2. Trey McBride
3. George Kittle
4. T.J. Hockenson
5. David Njoku
6. Sam LaPorta
7. Evan Engram
8. Mark Andrews
9. Tucker Kraft
10. Tyler Warren
11. Cade Otton
12. Kyle Pitts
13. Colston Loveland
14. Jonnu Smith
15. Hunter Henry
17. Dalton Kincaid
18. Zach Ertz
19. Brenton Strange
20. Dalton Schultz
21. Chig Okonkwo
22. Elijah Arroyo
23. Harold Fannin Jr
24. Mason Taylor
