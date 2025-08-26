Weekly Critical Report for Bitcoin and Altcoins Released: While Powell Raises Ethereum and Altcoins, Unexpected Attack Comes from a Trump-Linked Altcoin!

As Bitcoin’s downtrend deepened, the decline was reflected in altcoins. Ethereum, which reached a new ATH over the weekend, surpassing $4,900, also fell to $4,620.

While this decline is likely to continue in the short term, CoinShares released its weekly cryptocurrency report and stated that $1.43 billion outflow occurred last week.

Bitcoin Sees the Biggest Uptrend, Ethereum Rebounds from Powell!

When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of outflows were in Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin experienced an outflow of $1.03 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an outflow of $440.9 million.

When we look at other altcoins, while the positive atmosphere in XRP continued, $25 million inflows, Solana (SOL) $12 million, Cronos (CRO) $4.4 million and Cardano (ADA) $2.9 million inflows, Sui (SUI) $12.9 million and Toncoin (TON) $1.5 million outflows.

Cronos (CRO) surprised the market with its unexpected move. As you may recall, Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind US President Donald Trump’s media company Truth Social, signed an agreement with the Cryptocom exchange to launch altcoin ETFs.

When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an outflow of $1.31 billion.

Following the USA, Sweden experienced an outflow of $135.5 million and Switzerland $11.8 million.

In comparison to these outflows, Germany experienced an inflow of $18.4 million and Canada $3.7 million.

*This is not investment advice.

