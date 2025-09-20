Weekly Crypto Regulation News:  SEC Crackdown Warnings, Trump’s SEC Shakeup, UK–US Alliance

The regulatory landscape for digital assets is shifting fast, with Washington and London both initiating major changes. From a softer enforcement stance at the SEC to Trump’s renewed push for corporate reporting reform, and the forging of a transatlantic crypto alliance — here is what you need to know this week. SEC to Issue Warning Notices Before Crypto Crackdowns The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is rolling back its era of “regulation by enforcement.” SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced that crypto firms will now receive warning notices before facing enforcement actions, marking a sharp departure from Gary Gensler’s aggressive approach. “You can’t just suddenly come and bash down their door,” Atkins told the Financial Times. “Businesses can now expect to first receive a preliminary notice.” Trump Proposes SEC Shakeup: End of Quarterly Earnings Reports? President Donald Trump is reviving a bold idea: ditch quarterly earnings reports in favor of semiannual disclosures. In a Truth Social post, Trump argued this would cut costs and let executives focus on long-term strategy. “Companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis,” he wrote, contrasting U.S. short-termism with China’s “50 to 100 year view.” This proposal—if backed by the SEC—could have ripple effects on how public crypto companies, from exchanges to miners, report to investors. While supporters say it would reduce red tape, critics fear reduced transparency. UK and US Forge Crypto Alliance London and Washington are preparing to announce a landmark partnership on digital assets, with stablecoins taking center stage. Following talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple sat down with global banks including Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America. The goal: align rules on stablecoins, giving UK firms better access to U.S. capital markets while attracting more American investment into Britain. For an industry craving clarity, this alliance could set a powerful precedent for global coordination. SEC Crypto Task Force Hits the Road The SEC’s new Crypto Task Force is trading courtrooms for community halls. Its “On The Road” series stopped in Chicago this week, meeting with early-stage founders and grassroots blockchain communities. The mission is simple: listen before legislating. After stops in Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley, the initiative signals a more open regulatory style that could shape the future of U.S. digital asset policy. SEC Clears Path for Spot Crypto ETFs In another milestone, the SEC approved new listing rules for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, allowing faster launches of crypto spot ETFs. Asset managers can now use a standardized framework instead of case-by-case applications. This move cracks open the door for ETFs tied to a wider range of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Expect a flood of filings in the months ahead. White House Scrambles for CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash Finally, political turbulence continues in Washington. President Trump’s pick to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)—former commissioner Brian Quintenz—has hit resistance in the Senate. The nomination, initially supported by crypto groups, is now in limbo amid controversy linked to the Winklevoss twins. The White House is back to the drawing board, underscoring how politicized digital asset oversight has become. Closing Thoughts This week’s developments highlight a pivotal shift: regulators are moving from hostility to dialogue, politicians are pushing structural reforms, and international cooperation is heating up. For crypto firms, the message is clear—adapt quickly, because the rules of the game are changing fastThe regulatory landscape for digital assets is shifting fast, with Washington and London both initiating major changes. From a softer enforcement stance at the SEC to Trump’s renewed push for corporate reporting reform, and the forging of a transatlantic crypto alliance — here is what you need to know this week. SEC to Issue Warning Notices Before Crypto Crackdowns The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is rolling back its era of “regulation by enforcement.” SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced that crypto firms will now receive warning notices before facing enforcement actions, marking a sharp departure from Gary Gensler’s aggressive approach. “You can’t just suddenly come and bash down their door,” Atkins told the Financial Times. “Businesses can now expect to first receive a preliminary notice.” Trump Proposes SEC Shakeup: End of Quarterly Earnings Reports? President Donald Trump is reviving a bold idea: ditch quarterly earnings reports in favor of semiannual disclosures. In a Truth Social post, Trump argued this would cut costs and let executives focus on long-term strategy. “Companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis,” he wrote, contrasting U.S. short-termism with China’s “50 to 100 year view.” This proposal—if backed by the SEC—could have ripple effects on how public crypto companies, from exchanges to miners, report to investors. While supporters say it would reduce red tape, critics fear reduced transparency. UK and US Forge Crypto Alliance London and Washington are preparing to announce a landmark partnership on digital assets, with stablecoins taking center stage. Following talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple sat down with global banks including Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America. The goal: align rules on stablecoins, giving UK firms better access to U.S. capital markets while attracting more American investment into Britain. For an industry craving clarity, this alliance could set a powerful precedent for global coordination. SEC Crypto Task Force Hits the Road The SEC’s new Crypto Task Force is trading courtrooms for community halls. Its “On The Road” series stopped in Chicago this week, meeting with early-stage founders and grassroots blockchain communities. The mission is simple: listen before legislating. After stops in Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley, the initiative signals a more open regulatory style that could shape the future of U.S. digital asset policy. SEC Clears Path for Spot Crypto ETFs In another milestone, the SEC approved new listing rules for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, allowing faster launches of crypto spot ETFs. Asset managers can now use a standardized framework instead of case-by-case applications. This move cracks open the door for ETFs tied to a wider range of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Expect a flood of filings in the months ahead. White House Scrambles for CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash Finally, political turbulence continues in Washington. President Trump’s pick to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)—former commissioner Brian Quintenz—has hit resistance in the Senate. The nomination, initially supported by crypto groups, is now in limbo amid controversy linked to the Winklevoss twins. The White House is back to the drawing board, underscoring how politicized digital asset oversight has become. Closing Thoughts This week’s developments highlight a pivotal shift: regulators are moving from hostility to dialogue, politicians are pushing structural reforms, and international cooperation is heating up. For crypto firms, the message is clear—adapt quickly, because the rules of the game are changing fast

Weekly Crypto Regulation News:  SEC Crackdown Warnings, Trump’s SEC Shakeup, UK–US Alliance

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/20 02:29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.415-3.00%

The regulatory landscape for digital assets is shifting fast, with Washington and London both initiating major changes. From a softer enforcement stance at the SEC to Trump’s renewed push for corporate reporting reform, and the forging of a transatlantic crypto alliance — here is what you need to know this week.

SEC to Issue Warning Notices Before Crypto Crackdowns

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is rolling back its era of “regulation by enforcement.” SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced that crypto firms will now receive warning notices before facing enforcement actions, marking a sharp departure from Gary Gensler’s aggressive approach.

“You can’t just suddenly come and bash down their door,” Atkins told the Financial Times. “Businesses can now expect to first receive a preliminary notice.”

Trump Proposes SEC Shakeup: End of Quarterly Earnings Reports?

President Donald Trump is reviving a bold idea: ditch quarterly earnings reports in favor of semiannual disclosures. In a Truth Social post, Trump argued this would cut costs and let executives focus on long-term strategy.

“Companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis,” he wrote, contrasting U.S. short-termism with China’s “50 to 100 year view.”

This proposal—if backed by the SEC—could have ripple effects on how public crypto companies, from exchanges to miners, report to investors. While supporters say it would reduce red tape, critics fear reduced transparency.

UK and US Forge Crypto Alliance

London and Washington are preparing to announce a landmark partnership on digital assets, with stablecoins taking center stage. Following talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple sat down with global banks including Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America.

The goal: align rules on stablecoins, giving UK firms better access to U.S. capital markets while attracting more American investment into Britain. For an industry craving clarity, this alliance could set a powerful precedent for global coordination.

SEC Crypto Task Force Hits the Road

The SEC’s new Crypto Task Force is trading courtrooms for community halls. Its “On The Road” series stopped in Chicago this week, meeting with early-stage founders and grassroots blockchain communities.

The mission is simple: listen before legislating. After stops in Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley, the initiative signals a more open regulatory style that could shape the future of U.S. digital asset policy.

SEC Clears Path for Spot Crypto ETFs

In another milestone, the SEC approved new listing rules for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, allowing faster launches of crypto spot ETFs. Asset managers can now use a standardized framework instead of case-by-case applications.

This move cracks open the door for ETFs tied to a wider range of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Expect a flood of filings in the months ahead.

White House Scrambles for CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash

Finally, political turbulence continues in Washington. President Trump’s pick to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)—former commissioner Brian Quintenz—has hit resistance in the Senate. The nomination, initially supported by crypto groups, is now in limbo amid controversy linked to the Winklevoss twins.

The White House is back to the drawing board, underscoring how politicized digital asset oversight has become.

Closing Thoughts

This week’s developments highlight a pivotal shift: regulators are moving from hostility to dialogue, politicians are pushing structural reforms, and international cooperation is heating up. For crypto firms, the message is clear—adapt quickly, because the rules of the game are changing fast.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act