Weekly NFT Market Volume Drops by 22.65% Amid Activity Increase

The NFT market recorded a 22.65% drop in transaction volume to $104.5 million last week as reported by CryptoSlam, while NFT buyers and sellers saw significant increases.

This downturn highlights market volatility, despite rising buyer interest, reflecting potential challenges in sustaining transaction momentum across major blockchain networks like Ethereum and BNB Chain.

NFT Volume Dips 22.65% Despite Rising Buyer and Seller Numbers

Over the past week, the NFT market saw a steep reduction in transaction volume, falling from recent levels to $104.5 million. This marks a notable shift, as reported by Crypto.news via CryptoSlam data. Volume reductions were most pronounced on the Ethereum network, with a 29.88% decrease, alongside several other blockchains including BNB Chain and Bitcoin experiencing similar drops.

Despite the volume decrease, the NFT market recorded an increase in both buyers and sellers. The number of buyers rose by 14.89% reaching 622,535, while sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. Nevertheless, there was a 3.07% reduction in the number of transactions.

Ethereum Leads NFT Volume Decline, Transaction Numbers Fall

Did you know? In the past, NFT markets experienced similar rapid declines, often tied to broader market sentiment and regulatory impacts, as seen during sharp downturns in mid-2022.

CoinMarketCap data reveals Ethereum’s current price at $4,301.16 with a market cap exceeding $519 billion, accounting for a 13.54% market share. Recent 24-hour trading volume reached $17.4 billion, with a marginal decrease of 0.81%. Ethereum’s price adjustments include a 7-day decline of 3.50% and a 60-day increase of 55.34%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from Coincu indicates potential shifts in regulatory or technological domains could further impact NFT trends. Historical trends suggest that periods of high volatility often precede market adjustments or technological innovations, emphasizing the need for continuous observation.