West Point Alumni Pull Ceremony Honoring Tom Hanks, Report Says

Retired Col. Mark Bieger told West Point faculty on Friday the West Point Association of Graduates would no longer hold a ceremony to give Hanks, 69, the Sylvanus Thayer Award, the Washington Post reported, citing a copy of Bieger’s message. Bieger wrote in his email the decision was made to allow the academy to “continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.” West Point’s alumni association did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Why Was West Point Honoring Tom Hanks?

The West Point Association of Graduates announced in June that Hanks would receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award to recognize him as an “outstanding citizen” who represents the academy’s ideals of “duty, honor, country.” Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald, who chairs the alumni association, credited Hanks in a statement as having done more “for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.” Hanks, who portrayed service members in films “Saving Private Ryan,” “Forrest Gump” and “Greyhound,” was also lauded for producing World War II miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” The actor also spearheaded an effort to create the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and supported initiatives for a President Dwight D. Eisenhower national memorial, among others, the alumni association stated.

Why Did West Point Cancel Tom Hanks’s Ceremony?

It’s not immediately clear, despite Bieger noting West Point would “focus on its core mission.” President Donald Trump has issued some changes at the academy, including rolling back programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the armed forces, saying those at U.S. service academies would face scrutiny. Jen Easterly, who served as cybersecurity chief during the Biden administration, was dismissed in June following complaints from Trump loyalist Laura Loomer, who claimed Easterly and other Biden leftovers were “undermining the Trump administration.” Hanks fundraised for President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020 and appeared in a video for the Biden administration a year into Biden’s presidency.

