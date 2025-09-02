Whale 0x4ED0 purchased another 5,553 ETH, bringing its total holdings to over 18,000.

PANews reported on September 2nd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x4ED0 purchased another 5,553 ETH in the past 40 minutes, with a total value of $24.44 million. Since August 11th, this address has accumulated 18,447 ETH (total value of $81.5 million, average cost of $4,417) and 1,357 WBTC (total value of $160 million, average cost of $117,547), depositing these assets into Aave to borrow $114.2 million in USDT.

