Whale address 0xa523 opens another BTC short position, with monthly losses exceeding $45 million, becoming Hyperliquid's biggest loser.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain data, despite two failed attempts to short BTC in the past 15 hours, the whale address 0xa523 continued to open a new short position of 194 BTC (approximately $22.74 million). This address has accumulated losses of over $45 million in trading over the past month, surpassing other traders to become the largest loser on the Hyperliquid platform.

