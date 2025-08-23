Whale Behind $100M TRUMP Gains Tied to Kanye West’s YZY Insider Trading

Blockchain firm Bubblemaps has revealed that the first investor in Kanye West’s YZY is the same trader who made $100 million off the TRUMP token in February. This news comes amid claims of insider trading, leading some experts to suspect the trader’s involvement.

TRUMP Whale Linked to Possible YZY Insider Trading

Data from Bubblemaps suggests that the trader, known as “Naseem,” was the very first to acquire YZY tokens. Naseem previously made headlines for turning a $1 million bet on the TRUMP token into more than $100 million in profit. His reappearance in another high-profile token launch has led to speculation about whether his success is pure skill or privileged access.

The trader invested $250,000 in USDC to secure nearly $1.2 million worth of YZY. This was just seconds after the token went live. Despite claims that YZY’s smart contract deployed an “anti-sniping system,” the wallet identified as Naseem was able to bypass it and snipe the very first tokens.

The wallet later executed a series of sales worth more than $535,000. He added, then removed, liquidity from a Meteora pool several times, netting $1.02 million in USDC. On-chain analysis revealed strong links between this wallet and others previously tied to Naseem, including addresses active in TRUMP and Libra launches.

Bubblemaps openly questioned how the same trader repeatedly manages to be first in line for major meme coin launches.

Kanye West launched the YZY token on the Solana blockchain on August 21. It immediately attracted demand as its market capitalization surged to over $3 billion within hours. This was before crashing by more than 70% to around $0.73. The token peaked at $3.163, marking a 1,400% rally.

Whales Dominate YZY Supply as Price Crashes

On-chain data suggests that YZY token ownership is highly concentrated. The top six wallets control over 90% of the supply. Naseem and other early buyers earned about $800,000 in profits and still hold $600,000 in YZY.

Another major holder spent $2.2 million to acquire 2.7 million tokens at an average of $0.82, resulting in $1.3 million in unrealized gains. Meanwhile, several retail wallets have been left with heavy losses, including one that lost $1.8 million. Nansen data indicates 13 wallets locked in $24.5 million in gains before distributing.

TradingView data shows that YZY MONEY (YZY) has fallen by 7.33% in the last 24 hours. This brought its total losses this week to 73%. This further shows Insiders are cashing in on investments and raises worries about their level of control over the project.

Source: TradingView; YZY Daily Chart

The circumstances behind TRUMP and YZY are pretty similar. In both cases, a small group of traders made large profits early on, while smaller investors faced significant market fluctuations. Bubblemaps believes that the overlap between Naseem’s wallets in TRUMP and YZY is no coincidence.