The post Whale “fluffcatto.eth” Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC whale deposit highlights DeFi interest, Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem. The 5x leveraged trade amplifies USDC’s presence. Circle leader endorses Hyperliquid’s strategic growth with USDC. On September 20, a crypto whale known as ‘fluffcatto.eth’ invested $1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to execute a 5x leveraged long position. The transaction underscores rising interest in Hyperliquid’s trading dynamics and motivates liquidity shifts, reflecting escalating USDC deployment across DeFi platforms with amplified market exposure. USDC Whale Positions Amplify Hyperliquid’s Liquidity fluffcatto.eth initiated a substantial position by depositing 1.22 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform, opening a 5x leveraged long order. This move aligns with a pattern of heightened whale activity in DeFi markets, frequently seen in Hyperliquid’s recent trading ecosystem. The infusion has bolstered Hyperliquid’s liquidity, with the platform’s present TVL standing at approximately $5.8 billion. Interest spikes reflect the increased attention and potential growth opportunities for DeFi platforms. Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, X: “Don’t Believe the Hype. We are coming to the HYPE ecosystem in a big way. We intend to be a major player and contributor to the ecosystem…” Institutional Moves and Market Impact of USDC Derivatives Did you know? A prior comparable event involved “mtaavebank.eth,” investing over 14 million USDC on Hyperliquid, underscoring a pattern of significant large-scale DeFi entries. According to CoinMarketCap, as of 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025, USDC maintained a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap of $74.15 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 28.99% to $11.52 billion, showing liquidity movement effects. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu Research suggests that the ongoing interest in Hyperliquid may spur further institutional investments and potentially necessitate regulatory attention, given the growing impact of stablecoin-driven derivatives trading on traditional financial markets. DISCLAIMER: The information on this… The post Whale “fluffcatto.eth” Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC whale deposit highlights DeFi interest, Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem. The 5x leveraged trade amplifies USDC’s presence. Circle leader endorses Hyperliquid’s strategic growth with USDC. On September 20, a crypto whale known as ‘fluffcatto.eth’ invested $1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to execute a 5x leveraged long position. The transaction underscores rising interest in Hyperliquid’s trading dynamics and motivates liquidity shifts, reflecting escalating USDC deployment across DeFi platforms with amplified market exposure. USDC Whale Positions Amplify Hyperliquid’s Liquidity fluffcatto.eth initiated a substantial position by depositing 1.22 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform, opening a 5x leveraged long order. This move aligns with a pattern of heightened whale activity in DeFi markets, frequently seen in Hyperliquid’s recent trading ecosystem. The infusion has bolstered Hyperliquid’s liquidity, with the platform’s present TVL standing at approximately $5.8 billion. Interest spikes reflect the increased attention and potential growth opportunities for DeFi platforms. Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, X: “Don’t Believe the Hype. We are coming to the HYPE ecosystem in a big way. We intend to be a major player and contributor to the ecosystem…” Institutional Moves and Market Impact of USDC Derivatives Did you know? A prior comparable event involved “mtaavebank.eth,” investing over 14 million USDC on Hyperliquid, underscoring a pattern of significant large-scale DeFi entries. According to CoinMarketCap, as of 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025, USDC maintained a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap of $74.15 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 28.99% to $11.52 billion, showing liquidity movement effects. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu Research suggests that the ongoing interest in Hyperliquid may spur further institutional investments and potentially necessitate regulatory attention, given the growing impact of stablecoin-driven derivatives trading on traditional financial markets. DISCLAIMER: The information on this…

Whale “fluffcatto.eth” Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:42
1
1$0.008015-34.10%
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.4-1.00%
Capverse
CAP$0.15204-1.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,471.02-0.98%
Key Points:
  • USDC whale deposit highlights DeFi interest, Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem.
  • The 5x leveraged trade amplifies USDC’s presence.
  • Circle leader endorses Hyperliquid’s strategic growth with USDC.

On September 20, a crypto whale known as ‘fluffcatto.eth’ invested $1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to execute a 5x leveraged long position.

The transaction underscores rising interest in Hyperliquid’s trading dynamics and motivates liquidity shifts, reflecting escalating USDC deployment across DeFi platforms with amplified market exposure.

USDC Whale Positions Amplify Hyperliquid’s Liquidity

fluffcatto.eth initiated a substantial position by depositing 1.22 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform, opening a 5x leveraged long order. This move aligns with a pattern of heightened whale activity in DeFi markets, frequently seen in Hyperliquid’s recent trading ecosystem.

The infusion has bolstered Hyperliquid’s liquidity, with the platform’s present TVL standing at approximately $5.8 billion. Interest spikes reflect the increased attention and potential growth opportunities for DeFi platforms.

Institutional Moves and Market Impact of USDC Derivatives

Did you know? A prior comparable event involved “mtaavebank.eth,” investing over 14 million USDC on Hyperliquid, underscoring a pattern of significant large-scale DeFi entries.

According to CoinMarketCap, as of 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025, USDC maintained a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap of $74.15 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 28.99% to $11.52 billion, showing liquidity movement effects.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research suggests that the ongoing interest in Hyperliquid may spur further institutional investments and potentially necessitate regulatory attention, given the growing impact of stablecoin-driven derivatives trading on traditional financial markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/whale-deposit-usdc-hyperliquid/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock