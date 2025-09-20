Whale “fluffcatto.eth” Deposits 1.22M USDC into Hyperliquid

Key Points: USDC whale deposit highlights DeFi interest, Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem.

The 5x leveraged trade amplifies USDC’s presence.

Circle leader endorses Hyperliquid’s strategic growth with USDC.

On September 20, a crypto whale known as ‘fluffcatto.eth’ invested $1.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid to execute a 5x leveraged long position.

The transaction underscores rising interest in Hyperliquid’s trading dynamics and motivates liquidity shifts, reflecting escalating USDC deployment across DeFi platforms with amplified market exposure.

USDC Whale Positions Amplify Hyperliquid’s Liquidity

fluffcatto.eth initiated a substantial position by depositing 1.22 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform, opening a 5x leveraged long order. This move aligns with a pattern of heightened whale activity in DeFi markets, frequently seen in Hyperliquid’s recent trading ecosystem.

The infusion has bolstered Hyperliquid’s liquidity, with the platform’s present TVL standing at approximately $5.8 billion. Interest spikes reflect the increased attention and potential growth opportunities for DeFi platforms.

Institutional Moves and Market Impact of USDC Derivatives

Did you know? A prior comparable event involved “mtaavebank.eth,” investing over 14 million USDC on Hyperliquid, underscoring a pattern of significant large-scale DeFi entries.

According to CoinMarketCap, as of 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025, USDC maintained a stable price of $1.00 with a market cap of $74.15 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 28.99% to $11.52 billion, showing liquidity movement effects.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:35 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research suggests that the ongoing interest in Hyperliquid may spur further institutional investments and potentially necessitate regulatory attention, given the growing impact of stablecoin-driven derivatives trading on traditional financial markets.